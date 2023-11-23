When Social Media Falsely Claimed That Joe Biden Began Dating His “Teenage Baby Sitter” Jill

In 2021, users of social media were spreading rumors that First Lady Jill Biden was President Joe Biden's young babysitter and that the two began dating when his wife was in the hospital. As per the reports, they first crossed paths in 1975, when he was a United States senator and she was a college senior. They tied the knot two years later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jill Biden (@drbiden)

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at President Biden's Age by Comparing It to the Invention of These Items

One Facebook post claimed at the time, "'Dr.Jill' was the Biden's teenage babysitter when Pedo Joe began having sex with her while his wife was in the hospital." Also widely disseminated were posts labeling Biden a "pedo" and claiming the president dated his teenage bride. As reported by Reuters, those assertions don't hold water. An accident in December 1972 took the lives of Joe Biden's first wife and young daughter. Several sources, including the White House's own website, identify the year 1975 as the year the president and first lady began dating. Joe Biden entered his 30s in 1975, having been born in November 1942. Jill Biden entered her 20s in 1975, having been born in June 1951.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jill Biden (@drbiden)

In a video for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden said that his brother had recommended he contact Jill to ask her out on a date. Biden confessed in the video, "My brother said, ‘There’s this woman. You’ll really like her, Joe.’ So I gave her a call." Jill Biden shared the same tale on social media, saying it occurred in 1975. She posted on Instagram, ""How did you get this number?" Those were the first words I spoke to Joe when he called me out of the blue on a Saturday in 1975." Bill Stevenson, Jill Biden's first husband, says that the couple met in 1972, when Jill would have been 20 or 21, although there is no evidence to support this. They were married from 1970 until 1975. The accusations have been refuted by Jill Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: Internet Reacts To President Joe Biden's 'Fire Hazard' Birthday Cake Which Had 81 Candles

In fact, Jill told CNN in 2012 that she and Joe had just briefly crossed paths in public before Joe spotted her picture in a park ad in Wilmington, Delaware, and asked his brother Frank for her phone. She said, "I had met him once before but we were in a crowd and it was at a fundraiser. So then I guess he saw my picture somewhere and he said, ‘That’s the kind of girl I’d like to date.’ And I knew his brother so his brother said, ‘Oh I know her.’ Because I was in college at the time and his brother was there. So Frank got my number and Joe called and said, ‘This is Joe Biden, would you like to go out?’ […] I actually had another date that night that I canceled." Jill accepted Joe Biden's proposal after he asked five times, as she revealed to Vogue: "I said, 'Not yet. Not yet. Not yet,'. Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn't have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure."

More from Inquisitr

President Joe Biden Mocks Those Targeting His Age, Celebrates ‘146th Birthday’ With Fiery Cake

Donald Trump Gifts Himself a 'Glowing' Health Report On Joe Biden's 81st Birthday