When ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Was Reportedly ‘Disgusted' By His Child Leon Brown’s Transition

Sister Wives fame Kody Brown finds himself at a crossroads with his child Lenon’s transition, leading to strained relationships within the family, specifically with ex-wife Meri Brown. The shocking revelation of Leon’s gender identity has caused prominent discord within the family dynamic, with Kody expressing disapproval and Meri firmly supporting their child. According to reports, “[Kody] does not support Leon’s transition at all. He’s actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is. Kody is telling close friends, ‘This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.’ Leon is her only child, and she wasn’t going to disown them. She will pick Leon over Kody every day,”

As per OK Magazine, Meri, who shares Leon with Kody is determined to support their child unconditionally. Despite the strain it has placed on her relationship with Kody, Meri has made it known that she will always prioritize her child’s well-being over anything else. The revelation of Leon’s transition came in June 2022. They shared, “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them. I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic. Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.”

In October 2022, Leon took another prominent step in their journey by marrying their partner, Audrey Kiss, in a private ceremony. As per In Touch, Kody and Leon have unfollowed each other on social media, highlighting an escalated estrangement between father and child. In a discussion regarding Christine’s split with Kody; Meri shared, “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’ We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.” The former couple shared a joint statement announcing their separation. The statement read, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have decided to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Kody Brown of Sister Wives visits Plymouth Beach on September 10, 2011, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Image Source: Stephen J. Cohen | Getty Images)

Despite the rifts within the family, Meri remains steadfast in her support for Leon, demonstrating her unwavering love and acceptance as a parent. As the family continues to navigate these challenges, Meri's commitment to standing by her child serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of unconditional love and acceptance within families, especially in the face of adversity.

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.