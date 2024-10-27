When Sasha and Malia Met Justin Bieber — But It Was Michelle Obama He Was More Interested In Meeting

In December 2011, Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia Obama had a moment that teenage girls around the world could only dream of— meeting pop sensation Justin Bieber. As part of the 30th annual Christmas in Washington concert, held at the National Building Museum, the event brought together the Obamas and a lineup of popular performers to spread holiday cheer and raise funds for the Children’s National Medical Center, The List reported.

At the time, Malia, 13, and Sasha, 10, were captivated by Bieber. Dressed in festive attire—Malia in a yellow, bell-sleeved mini dress and Sasha in a pink party dress—the sisters were thrilled at the chance to meet the pop star after the concert ended. While Sasha beamed when Bieber hugged her, Malia was seen reaching out to touch his shoulder. However, as luck would have it, it was their mum Michelle who Bieber allegedly fancied.

A friend of the singer later claimed, "It sounds strange but Justin is a genuine fan. He met Michelle Obama when he sang for the Obamas at a concert in Washington DC last Christmas and was impressed...He likes that she is so glamorous looking without looking unnatural or plastic like so many people he meets. She is someone he greatly admires."

Bieber, who was 17 at the time, performed his hit Christmas song Mistletoe. He joined other celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson, Cee Lo Green, The Band Perry, and Nickelodeon star, Victoria Justice for the occasion. He later tweeted about the experience, sharing, “Great night! President Obama is one cool Prez. He told me he was ‘chillin’. #PresidentialSWAG.” The event was marked by performances of beloved Christmas songs, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Jennifer Hudson sang Do You Hear What I Hear with the American Family Choir. Meanwhile, Victoria Justice performed Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow. Cee Lo Green also opened the show with This Christmas and Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, while The Band Perry contributed their rendition of I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Each star performed solo pieces before joining the Obama family and the rest of the ensemble for a heartfelt final rendition of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Host Conan O’Brien added a light-hearted touch to the evening, joking about Bieber’s popularity. He quipped, “It’s especially exciting to be here during this joyous season when we celebrate the arrival of a miracle child...Of course, I am talking about Justin Bieber.” The Obamas used the event to emphasize the meaning of the season. Earlier in the day, the First Family had also visited young patients at the Children’s National Medical Center, dressed as holiday elves and presenting a basket of books as gifts.