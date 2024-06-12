Here’s What Joe Biden’s Grandchildren Thought About Sasha and Malia Obama

Four grandkids of Joe Biden spoke publicly about their bond with Malia and Sasha Obama, the daughters of Barack Obama. In an open discussion with Jenna Bush on Today in 2021, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie spoke about how their two friends had taught them about the White House limelight.

This came after Biden's victory was announced in November and Finnegan described the overwhelming emotion as: "Everyone was crying. We just embraced each other. I think we'll always remember that moment."

Hager asked the Biden granddaughters how they intend to handle the heightened media attention that comes with being the first family, and they said that they look up to Sasha and Malia Obama, two incredible women who were pioneers in their field. Sasha and Malia Obama had it rough during their father's two terms as president, according to Finnegan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (archived) (@michelleobama44)

She told Hager during the interview, "Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight [years] of what was really difficult and they did so, so beautifully. And they came out so grounded and humble, and they're so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them."

Maisy further added, "You can only hope to do as well as they did because they just did it so beautifully." Hunter Biden has three daughters—Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. Natalie Biden is the daughter of Beau Biden, who died in May 2015 after a long fight with brain cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden)

While they were kids, Maisy and Sasha were on the same basketball team. Interestingly, the one and only Barack Obama personally coached the girls. Maisy told the outlet, "There's a lot of teams that were like, 'This is unfair, they can't have the president be their coach,' but I mean, we won." While serving as Vice President, her grandpa, she said, made it a point to attend all of her grandchildren's sporting events.

Maisy further added, "He came to, like, every single one of my soccer games, lacrosse games, basketball games. And it was always funny seeing him show up when I was like, 'I think I just saw you on TV about 30 minutes ago, how did you just end up here?' And he was like, 'Don't worry, I knew it was a big game today.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft

According to the Biden family, their grandpa has stayed close to his grandchildren despite all the difficulties he had while running for president in 2020. Maisy said, "That’s something that I feel like some people don’t believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days. He calls me, then calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley, and then he calls little Hunter."

Biden's children and grandchildren were with him when he learned he had secured the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in November. Upon word of the victory, the family shared a celebratory hug. According to NBC News, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were enjoying a moment on their backyard patio when their grandkids hurried over to give them the news, shouting, "Pop, Pop! We won!" as it aired on television.