When Princess Kate Middleton's ‘Unflattering’ Portrait Left Netizens Asking, "Is This a Joke?"

Kate Middleton's portrait back in May 2024, left many speechless but not in the expected fashion. Following Tatler magazine’s July 2022 Platinum Jubilee cover of Queen Elizabeth II and the July 2023 Coronation cover of King Charles III, the third painting by the British-Zambian Hannah Uzor left a void of reactions after getting featured. The Akoje Residency in collaboration with the King’s Foundation, for African, Caribbean, and diasporic artists splurged the opportunity for artists to spend time at the King’s estate, Dumfries House in Scotland, and produce the artwork.

However, when the fans of the Princess of Wales came across it their reaction perhaps made it clear that they weren't going to laud the artist for attempting to paint the members of the British Royal Family in the future. User @alisonjanetripney scrutinized the painting and said, "Why make one eye smaller than the other? There is literally not a bad photo of her in existence. To make such an unflattering portrait when you have all the time you need time to produce something amazing is quite incredible." While @lilyeva123 remarked, "Is this a joke?" The painting didn't win enough hearts as the Duchess of Cambridge has.

Considering the fame of the Princess, many fans inquired about the details that went into the making of the portrait. @calicomommy questioned the choice of the Tatler magazine. She wrote, "How did this get approved for the cover? Was the Editor out of the office on deadline day???" Guessing the logic behind the style of the painting, @jananesterovicha commented, "I believe that the choice of the artist is the responsibility of the magazine. The artist’s style was known and it was not suitable for a royal person portrait, but now the artist had to face a wave of hatred."

Meanwhile, the artist shared what inspired her to paint the Princess in her stylistic rendition. "She has really risen up to her role. She was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance, and grace," the mother-of-three Uzor told Helen Rosslyn of Tatler. The portrait shows Princess Catherine in a dress that she wore at a state banquet in November 2022. The British royal family's elder daughter-in-law is portrayed wearing the Lover's Knot tiara accessorized with a blue sash and a yellow ribbon affixed on her chest. The white gown and the teal blue background made the Princess in the painting appear somber in her expression contrary to her charm and personality.

Many called out the representation in the painting unrelated to Middleton. The divided fans left their opinion on the internet making it the next hot topic after King Charles' portrait catastrophe. According to Marie Claire, the artist Jonathan Yeo represented the King in red official garb that went on to make references to the colonial past. Netizens took it to the next level and compared the crimson color with the bloodshed unleashed by the crown in the colonized countries.