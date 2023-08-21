Britney Spears Spotted Running Errands Sans Her Platinum Wedding Bands After Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears had chosen an elegant set of 'eternity bands' to pair with her chunky $70,000 worth engagement ring while tying the knot with Sam Asghari last year. As per Elle, the Gimme More hitmaker had designed custom wedding bands from jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb for her big day. Gottlieb had revealed that the platinum bands weighed two carats of diamonds respectively, - "The first band is a classic round diamond eternity band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around. This perfectly compliments her round diamond center stone. We also designed a marquise diamond band, set east-west in a bezel set eternity band. This was a nod to Britney’s playful side and something that sets her stack apart from others." However, this week Spears was spotted without the chic wedding bands right after news of their divorce from her fitness trainer husband broke out.

Britney Spears was spotted without her wedding ring just hours after news broke about her split from husband Sam Asghari. https://t.co/TF0hO3BsNm pic.twitter.com/bwsGlurBqW — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears & Ex Sam Asghari Seemed "Miserable" in Last Pictures on Cabo Trip Before Breaking Up

As per the US Sun, the Toxic songstress was seen running errands in her white Mercedes. Spears appeared serious while driving down the road with her left hand holding the steering wheel 'sans' the 'eternity' wedding bands. Her now estranged husband Asghari had also been spotted without his platinum wedding bands a month before announcing the explosive divorce. As per Page Six, the Iranian model had uploaded a carousel of pictures with his mother on Instagram in July where he was seen noticeably 'not wearing' his wedding band. “I’m so grateful for the love and support you guys had during Mama Asghari’s recovery after the accident,” he had captioned the pictures, without revealing any details about his mom’s hospitalization. Thus proving that the couple's marriage had already been on the rocks for a while now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

In March, Spears had gone on a vacation with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson, she was not wearing her wedding ring during the trip. Later, the Criminal singer posted a video dancing to Matt Hartke’s London’s Song from her trip to Puerto Rico, and notably the matrimonial ring was missing then too from her left hand. Asghari has accused Spears of cheating on him while they were still married. A source told ETOnline, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: ‘Isolated’ Britney Spears Still ‘Estranged’ From Mother & Sister Amid Split From Sam Asghari

As per TMZ, Asghari has requested spousal support from Spears and also asked her to cover his attorney's fees. His recent divorce filing, however, states: "Sam has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property and assets and obligations of each party." It also states: "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Sam at this time." Sources revealed to Page Six, Sam is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." Spears has chosen celebrated high-power attorney Laura Wasser to represent her.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Expresses Strong Disapproval of Botox Injections, Calls It ‘Horrific'

When Rob Zombie Had Once Called Out Britney Spears for Being a “Sold-Out Corporate Puppet”