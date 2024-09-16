When Omarosa Claimed Don Trump Jr. Sent Aubrey O'Day a 'Long Chain of Dirty Texts'

A book by former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, once cited an alleged affair between Donald Trump Jr. and singer Aubrey O'Day. The work, titled Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, offered a glimpse into the private lives of the Trump family. Omarosa said she first heard about the affair from O'Day herself. "Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show [Celebrity Apprentice in 2011] she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don. Jr.," Omarosa wrote.

According to Omarosa, O'Day told her, "He's leaving his wife. They basically aren't together. They've separated." At the time, Don Jr. was not only married to Vanessa Trump but she was also pregnant with his child. Omarosa was skeptical at first and didn't believe Don Jr. would leave his wife but O'Day provided proof. "She showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her." She also mentioned being shown 'a long chain of dirty texts' between them. "If she hadn't shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn't have believed it," she wrote, as per People.

However, Omarosa chose not to get involved despite knowing about the affair. "I filed their affair under 'not my business,' a list that was growing longer every day, but my heart went out to Vanessa," she explained. Vanessa was raising her children in New York while Don. Jr was allegedly unfaithful. The book also suggests that Donald Trump Sr. may have encouraged his son's behavior. Omarosa recounts an incident during the filming of Celebrity Apprentice where Don. Sr. allegedly told his son, "You've got to get ass like that." This comment was reportedly made after a discussion about the former president's past relationship with model, Carol Alt.

Omarosa was disgusted by this and thought, "Donald, what are you talking about? Your son is married. His wife is pregnant." The alleged affair between Don. Jr. and O'Day reportedly lasted for several months from late 2011 to March 2012. Sources claim their relationship was serious. "When it started, he and Aubrey were very serious all of a sudden," an insider told Us Weekly. "He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn't love her -- all of that stuff...Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real."

Things allegedly came to an end when Vanessa discovered compromising emails and text messages and confronted O'Day in a heated phone call. Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in New York on March 15, 2018, but the divorce was later revealed to be contested. They addressed a child custody problem in July 2018, and eventually, they finalized it by the end of that year.