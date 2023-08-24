Joy Behar Shades Alyssa Farah Griffin on ‘The View’ for Saying She Hopes to Land in Heaven When She Dies

The View regular seemed skeptical of Alyssa Farah Griffin's optimistic views about the afterlife on today's broadcast and grew sarcastic with her co-host as a result. In light of the recent discovery of Aretha Franklin's four-page will beneath her sofa cushions, the panel discussed their own wishes for the hereafter and how their possessions, lives, and even corpses should be distributed.

When Sunny Hostin claimed she wanted her very own mausoleum to house her complete family and Whoopi Goldberg jokingly started to sing Dust in the Wind, ensued amongst the panelists as they weighed the benefits and drawbacks of cremation versus burial. Griffin, referencing the holograms, films, and shows that have kept late celebrities "alive" in recent years, posed the subject of how prominent personalities might control their image and impact even long after they are dead after mentioning Jim Morrison's Paris grave. Griffin told the group that celebrities like Marilyn Monroe have been "so posthumously exploited," adding, "She didn't control in writing how she could be used, so I think that's really important if you're a public figure."

Joy Behar chimed in with an odd question, "Do you care how you’re portrayed after you’re dead? Who cares!" but Griffin added, "I do. I believe in the afterlife, so I’m going to be up in heaven looking down." Behar cocked her eyebrow and said, "Very optimistic of you," in response. Griffin, always the good sport, chuckled along with the joke. However, Goldberg quickly moved on from Behar's jab, assuring the panel that she would not be seeing any of them in holographic form after her death. "That's been in my will for 15 years," she remarked.

Season 27 of The View premieres next month, and the show's producers have confirmed that all five regular presenters will be back. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro will all be returning to the program, executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement to Variety. The View's previous 26th season was the most successful of all daytime talk shows and news programs, with an average of 2.375 million viewers per episode. For the third consecutive year, Variety notes, the title has held the top spot.

Executive producer Brian Teta told Variety, "I’m really proud that The View is having this moment 26 years into its run. The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created. Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997, You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and The View is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home." He further added, "This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real time, and having tough conversations. They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with."

