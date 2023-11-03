‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam Jenelle Evans for Cozying Up With ‘Unfaithful’ Husband David Eason

Fans slammed Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans for cozying up with her 'unfaithful' husband, David Eason, who allegedly sent 'flirty' texts to his ex-wife, Whitney Johnson. Ardent followers of the show couldn't wrap their heads around why Evans chose to move past his recent betrayal and make happy posts online from their family getaway.

Evans posted a video from her family trip to an alligator farm on her TikTok account, and fans called her out in the comment section. In the video, she was seen inside her car with kids who seemed excited, and then the video shifts to her getting close to her husband and asking, "Are you ready?" She also rested her chin on his shoulder as Eason replied, "I reckon." Evans quickly said, "We love field trips," to which her husband smiled and muttered, "Sounds fun."

It was a family affair until her followers dropped their disappointment in the comments section and slammed the Teen Mom star for being so 'chill' after the betrayal episode. One fan, @truthteller04, wrote, "Well, I guess you've made your choice." A second, @kskec1, said, "I thought she got rid of him (with a sad face emoji)." An annoyed fan, @closzo, commented, "You'll never change. You deserve each other." @aimzmoore slammed, "It started off so well, and then.... jump scare."

A fan, @sheree967, complained, "I'm confused between this video and [the] last one. What are you grieving?" @user51783741905443 questioned, "Was he not flirty texting his ex?" Another fan, @mayrabaybee93, called out, "Why just why? So he can do it again and again?"

@crysta1._ criticized, "For about 20 seconds, I thought maybe you were being a good mom puts them, babies, first...Then bam, I see you still put him first. Things will not change." Another fan, @chanellehenry0, advised, "Nothing will change for the good with him in your life. You are worth so much more."

But why does the happy family getaway infuriate fans? A few hours earlier, Evans broke down on the same platform regarding her husband's betrayal. Apparently, Eason sent flirty and loved-up texts to his ex, Johnson, from his cell phone. In the messages, he wrote he dreams about her all the time and wishes he could 'turn back the clock,' per The U.S. Sun.

On top of that, Eason was also accused of abusing his 14-year-old stepson, Jace, as per E! News. The teenager reportedly ran away from home thrice but was later found, and alleged the 35-year-old attacked him. Subsequently, Eason was charged with child abuse. While addressing all the red flags, she said, "I think I'm completely grieving right now and, um, it sucks."

Previously, she also spoke about her husband's misdemeanor charge for child abuse. The Teen Mom alum wrote on her Instagram Story, "You would think [the] police wouldn't make a one-sided police investigation. "They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask [for] any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like every time before." Jenelle accused the police department of a 'smear campaign' against her husband: "I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me."

