When Nelly Furtado Felt Princess Diana’s Spirit During Her 2007 Concert: "I'll Never Forget It"

Decades after the tragic and unfortunate death of Princess Diana, she is still present in everyone's hearts. She died in a tragic high-speed car crash at the age of just 36. The entire world was shocked as they bid her farewell at Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, Canadian pop star Nelly Furtado said she once felt Diana's presence while performing for her in London. She was singing at a concert hosted by Prince William and Prince Harry. She delivered one of the standout performances during the tribute.

Though she never had the chance to meet Diana in person, she may have come as close as possible to that experience. As reported by Yahoo News, Furtado said, "I'll never forget it. I felt like her spirit was there." She mentioned that she was raised with a deep appreciation for royal traditions in her hometown of Victoria, B.C. She added, "We looked up to Princess Diana and the Queen." During the concert, Kiefer Sutherland gave an introduction and said, "We've all seen her... as a princess, as a loving and dedicated mother and as one of the great, great, great icons of giving," as reported by HELLO Magazine.

Sutherland added, "On this day, July 1, which was to be her 46th birthday, we get to celebrate her through the music that she loved played by musicians that she admired." After performing in front of a huge crowd, Furtado said, "It's quite a graceful event, it's a beautiful thing." However, Furtado wasn’t alone in sensing Diana’s presence. Kristen Stewart also noted that she felt Diana's energy while portraying her in the biopic Spencer. Talking about the late princess, she said, “She had such a particular way of talking, and she makes me feel something so specific to her. It was like a full-body exercise – the most muscular, unintuitive, yet extremely instinctive thing."

Stewart added, "It was weird: I needed to master it in order to kind of mess it up. I don’t know if I believe in anything. I don’t believe in ghosts, but I don’t not believe in ghosts. I believe in a lingering energy. I took her in, whether or not it was my idea of her or there was some actual literal remnant of her.” As reported by The Guardian, she further said, “I guess it sounds kooky to start talking about stuff like this. But there wasn’t a day that went by that I wasn’t like: ‘What does she think about this? I wonder if she can see me?’” Stewart also spoke about playing Diana's character.

She said, “I guess the difference between playing somebody who existed in real life versus in someone’s imagination exclusively, is talking about it afterwards and wondering how people are going to receive it. Because when you are creating a character from scratch you still create a mythology, a list of facts that are true to the person you construct so that that person feels whole to you." Meanwhile, on August 31, 1997, Diana and Al Fayed were in a car in Paris, along with a driver and a bodyguard. They were being chased by paparazzi, and their vehicle crashed and overturned, claiming their lives.