When Neil Patrick Harris Said He Crushed on A 'Much Younger' Nick Jonas: "Had To Wait..."

Neil Patrick Harris is one of the most hilarious and brilliant comedians in the entertainment industry, his blunt humor followed by his ability to be raw with his emotions while making people laugh is truly a remarkable skill. Although he was propelled to fame after making his debut in Doogie Howser, M.D. he is well-known for his role on How I Met Your Mother. The actor isn’t just a comedian he can play quite the villain too! The best testimony to that is his role as the notorious and crafty ‘Count Olaf’ in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Although he was practically highly praised by members of the film industry and fans galore, last year, he received quite a lot of backlash for a resurfaced interview in which he claimed to “like” The Jonas Brother singer Nick Jonas when he was far too young.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

As per Distractify, last year a 2015 interview with Harris from The Wendy Williams Show went viral on TikTok. The user posted a clip of the renowned actor talking about his celebrity crush - Jonas while was on the 'Hot Seat'.

While having a crush most certainly isn’t wrong, the fact that he allegedly claimed to be attracted to him while he was much younger caused sparks of concern from critics. Back then, Harris was 42 years old and Jonas was 22 years old; hence, the backlash. The TikToker attached the caption: “How do celebs get away with comments like this?”

Circling back to the interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Harris allegedly claims he was allegedly crushing on the Cool singer even before he was a legal adult. He said shyly, “He was really good-looking before it was kind of allowed to think he was good-looking.” Harris jokingly insinuated that he couldn’t allow himself to be attracted to him because he was much younger. “You kind of had to wait ‘til he turned to be, y’know…19,20, you’re like ‘What is Happening?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Shortly after making the comment, his host laughed along without a comment along with The Smurfs actor. Harris noted that even his husband David Burtka knew about his crush on Jonas and hence it didn’t seem like a big deal to talk about. “David knows it, so I guess it’s not a bad thing to say,” claimed Harris.

totally embarrassing — Beekman 1802 Boys (@Beekman1802Boys) April 16, 2019

The TikTok video quickly went viral with critics flooding the comment section with their thoughts. “Sometimes certain things shouldn’t be said out loud,” one person advised. Another one said, “I can’t believe he said that.” Like so there were many others who claimed Harris’ confession made them slightly “uncomfortable”.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

In addition, one such critic claimed that Harris was “always doing something problematic”. In light of these events, neither Harris nor Jonas or representatives of both of theirs took matters further by issuing a comment.

