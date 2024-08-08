When Miley Cyrus Blasted Trump for His ‘Stupid A** Sexist S***’ After His Tweet About Ted Cruz’s Wife

Miley Cyrus, never one to shy away from speaking her mind, took to Instagram once to criticize Donald Trump for his ‘sexist’ remarks about women. The outspoken singer targeted the former president after he shared a meme comparing his wife Melania Trump, with an unflattering picture of Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi. Cyrus didn’t mince words in slamming Trump and wrote, “Trump can't stop won't stop saying stupid a** sexist s***!!!! Comparing two women! Are you f****** kidding? We will not allow you to destroy everything we have overcome as women! I feel as though we are stronger than ever as a unit.”

As per Daily Mail, she further added, “We have an understanding and respect for one another (more than Trump can say about anyone, his fellow candidates, other races and religions, other public figures, just HUMAN BEINGS in general, and of course animals! Check out his family hunting photos!!!!) it's absolute insanity that this has gone on this long and far! Wake me up from this nightmare someone PLEASE!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has called out Trump. A while ago, she defined him as a "f****** nightmare" in another Instagram post. Her controversial comments came after Trump defended his controversial remarks, claiming, “The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!” At that time, the backlash against Trump’s comments about Heidi Cruz added fuel to an already fiery battle between him and Cruz for the GOP presidential nomination. Cruze exclaimed, “We don't want a president who traffics in sleaze and slime. We don't want a president who seems to have a real issue with strong women.”

Trump: Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/PykKSeZTjY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

As per Unilad, in the long history of cold wars, Trump has also taken jabs at Cyrus in the past. While praising her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, at a rally, Trump couldn’t resist making a remark about Cyrus’ political views. He remarked, “Billy Ray Cyrus is here…He's around here someplace and he's great, he's a Conservative guy. But as well as praising Billy Ray, Trump also seemed to get a dig in at his daughter Miley. I said: 'How did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen Billy Ray?'"

Despite her strong opinions about Trump, Cyrus showcased a shocking moment of acceptance after he won the 2016 presidential election. In an emotional Instagram video, she shared her disappointment that Hillary Clinton didn’t become the first female president. She wrote, "But like Donald Trump so ironically claimed after his speech, he said, 'You can't always get what you want.' And Happy Hippies, we adjust, and we accept everyone, who they are. And so, Donald Trump, I accept you. And it's hard to say, but I even accept you as president of the United States."