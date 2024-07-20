When Melania Was Disappointed With Trump Asking Her to Parade Around Mar-A-Lago in a Bikini

In 2023, an audio tape that had gotten out indicated that Donald Trump had instructed Melania Trump to show his friends 'what they were missing' by walking around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini. The Australian 60 Minutes program, in conjunction with The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, as well as The New York Times, was able to get a cache of clandestine recordings belonging to Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Donald Trump asked Melania to parade around the pool at Mar-a-Lago in a bikini "so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing."



No love for the BeBesting birther, but this just further affirms what we already know to be true…



The guy is a fucking asshole. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 23, 2023

When news broke that Donald had allegedly shared confidential information with Pratt while in office, the whole set of tapes became a major media sensation. A particular clip has the Mar-a-Lago member relating a story about an event at the previous president's Palm Beach club when Donald allegedly told Melania to wear a bikini to provoke jealousy among his pals.

"Donald Trump told his wife Melania to strut around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini so other men could see ‘what they were missing’, according to leaked audio. Then Melania said back to him, “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.”"



Whoa based AF from Melania! pic.twitter.com/edYFQ9uwPz — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) October 24, 2023

As reported by Business Insider, Pratt was having dinner with the Trumps when the former president commented, "I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing." Melania responded at the time, "I'll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini". The tapes followed claims made by ABC News and The New York Times that Donald met with Pratt at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to discuss sensitive information about nuclear-capable U.S. submarines.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

The reports indicated that Donald allegedly confided in Pratt at one point about classified information about U.S. nuclear submarines. The unidentified sources informed ABC that Pratt told the former president that he suggested that Australia purchase submarines from the United States during their chat. An enthralled Donald, perhaps trying to be inconspicuous, divulged two bits of knowledge regarding American submarines to Pratt, according to Pratt's account.

If this is true, would you still support Trump?



According to new reports, Trump allegedly shared US nuclear submarine secrets with a foreign national, after he left the White House.



At Mar-a-Lago, Trump reportedly told Australian businessman Anthony Pratt the exact number of… pic.twitter.com/0HeoYmb7Fo — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 6, 2023

Both ABC News and The New York Times reported that Donald disclosed the amount of weapons carried by U.S. submarines as well as their ability to approach Russian submarines undetected. Prosecutors and the FBI investigated Pratt twice in 2023 over the reports, and the information was sent to special counsel Jack Smith's office. Later, Donald was charged with mishandling confidential data.

In response to the findings, Donald unleashed a tirade against Pratt in a Truth Social post, calling him a "red-haired weirdo from Australia" and denying that they had discussed American submarines. He wrote at the time, "The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden “Political Opponent Abuser” DOJ, about a red-haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News. I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about - JOBS, A GREAT ECONOMY, LOW TAXES, NO INFLATION, ENERGY DOMINANCE, STRONG BORDERS, NO ENDLESS WARS, LOW INTEREST RATES, and much more! Maggie Hagerman and the Misfits never called me for a comment. Why would they, they just write anything they want. Whether it’s correct or not is of ZERO importance to them. "