When Meghan Markle's Brother Wrote a Letter to Prince Harry Urging Him to 'Call Off' the Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on 19th May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to People, the royal wedding was touted to be one of the most-watched TV events in history, with an estimated 1.9 billion people tuning in to see the couple exchange vows. However, prior to the couple's grand ceremony Markle's estranged brother, Thomas MarkleJr. wrote a handwritten open letter and shared it exclusively with In Touch Weekly. In the letter he called their union "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history" and urged the Duke of Sussex to "call it off".

"As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” Tom warned. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.” he also adds that she is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.” Thomas continued, "Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding. Who does that?” he asked. “You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.” Tom concludes his letter with, “Also you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we are all distant family to Meg.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ben STANSALL

However, in 2021 Thomas apologized to the ex-royal couple while appearing on Big Brother VIP Australia, he read out an open letter during the show saying his 2018 letter “came from a very dark and hurt part” of his heart. According to The Independent, he continued, “And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart. I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything,” “I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart,” Thomas added. “I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.”

He concluded, “I would have never tried to communicate any of my feelings in the media. I feel like a complete a** for what I have done, and I am truly sorry for that,” he said. “Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you, and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you.” Thomas added, “I truly love you guys and I want you to know that about me. I wish you Megan, Harry, Archie, and Lily the happiest, most loving life possible. Sincerely, your big brother, Tom.”