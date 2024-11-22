Donald Trump Wouldn't Want You to See One Ad Rolled Out by Hollywood's Finest

During the intense 2016 presidential election, Hollywood elites united to create a star-studded anti-Trump commercial. Directed by Joss Whedon, the ad aimed to warn voters about the dangers of a Donald Trump term. The anti-Trump commercial is undoubtedly one of the President-elect's worst nightmares.

Known for his work on The Avengers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Whedon directed the said video, Important, which had celebs Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. contributing their voices to the cause, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Ruffalo stressed, “Tell the world you care about what happens to it.” Agent Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, also remarked, “See, this isn’t just an election. It’s a tipping point.” West Wing actor Martin Sheen chimed, “We cannot pretend that both sides are equally unfavorable.”

Although several good arguments were raised about Trump's political rhetoric, the best retort was, perhaps, offered by Don Cheadle (who portrays War Machine in many Avengers movies). The actor said the country could not allow a "racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society" to hold the nation's highest office, as per Inverse. Known for his portrayal as the Hulk, Ruffalo also made a cheeky vow in one of the video's most talked-about moments, as per Campaign. If people showed up to vote, he jokingly promised to do a nude scene in his next film, to which Downey Jr. said, "Mark is gonna have his d**k out."

The video's idea was straightforward yet powerful: celebrities encouraged viewers to cast their ballots only after putting significant thought behind whom they wanted in office, highlighting the significance and power of each person's vote. “It’s not about attacking because Donny’s real good at attacking himself,” said Whedon. “It’s about getting people to vote because it’s frightening the apathy that people are treating the most crucial election of their lifetimes with.”

The video originated from Whedon's pro-Hillary Clinton Super PAC 'Save the Day'. The video also featured Cobie Smulders, Stanley Tucci, and Neil Patrick Harris, amongst others The celebrities framed the election as a turning point in American history by bringing attention to topics like equality, climate change, and civil rights.

Hollywood has had a long tradition of endorsing Democratic politicians, and Whedon is one of several well-known figures in the entertainment sector who donated to Clinton in the 2016 election. 2015 saw generous donations of $1 million each from media magnate Haim Saban, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg to the pro-Clinton super PAC 'Priorities USA'. Norman Lear established the progressive nonprofit organization 'People for the American Way' as early as 1980. However, it was still Trump that ended up winning the 2016 election and now the 2024 race.

