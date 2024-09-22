When Lauren Boebert's Short Stature Didn't Discourage Her From Posing With the Trumps

Lauren Boebert actively supports former president Donald Trump and seldom passes up the chance to take pictures with the Trump family. However, because of their height disparity, it can be challenging to accommodate the Republican nominee and the Colorado representative within the frame. Boebert's small stature in comparison to the Trump family amused netizens online but didn't stop the gun activist from posing with the political family. In April 2023, she posted a picture of herself with the former first lady, wishing her on her birthday. She penned, "She [Melania] proves that age is nothing but a number. Many blessings on this day!"

You look like a four year old — C (@fuxckss) April 27, 2023

According to Nicki Swift, this prompted a wave of mockery online. "You look like a four-year-old," an X user wrote, poking fun at the political activist. "Did you photoshop yourself in here?" another laughed. "Who's the hobbit standing next to Donald and Melania?" echoed another. "Did someone apply a shrink gun? Small but mighty," a person chimed.

Did you photoshop yourself in here? 😂 — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) April 27, 2023

Boebert was also trolled for her height when she posted another picture earlier this year, in March, standing next to Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump. She captioned the tweet, "Congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump on being elected to be part of a much-needed change at the RNC! I cannot wait to see the incredible results that she [would] deliver!" In response, an X user, remarked, "I had no idea you were that short!"

Who's the hobbit standing next to Donald and Melania? — CP3O (@cpaek72) April 26, 2023

The pro-gun activist frequently mentions her height in her arguments. "The Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five-foot-tall, 100-pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman," she tweeted in March 2021, when gun restriction measures were approved by the House. She stated in a similar post from 2020 that, as a powerful entrepreneur, she required a gun. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she emphasized.

I had no idea you were that short! — Seymour Butz (@undertbleacherz) March 9, 2024

Boebert is allegedly eyeing a position in the Trump administration if the party wins in November, as per The Hill. She was questioned about her choice for the GOP nominee's interior secretary. “I think Lauren Boebert needs to be the secretary of interior,” she remarked candidly. “President Trump, I would like to be secretary of interior.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan

“I think this is actually one of the most important agencies within the federal government. Public lands are something that are very dear to me and I’ve spent a lot of time on our tribal lands with our chairman and our council members, with the Mountain Utes and the Southern Utes,” she stated. In November's election, Boebert, who formerly served as the House representative for Colorado's 3rd District, is challenging Trisha Calvarese to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District.