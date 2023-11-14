When Lady Gaga Asked Matt LeBlanc Who Would He Choose Between Monica and Rachel?

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lady Gaga stirred up the Friends fandom by posing a playful yet provocative question to Matt LeBlanc. The pop sensation directly confronted LeBlanc, known for his portrayal of the beloved Joey Tribbiani in the iconic sitcom Friends, with a choice between his on-screen counterparts, Monica Geller and Rachel Green.

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as Gaga asked, "Who'd you rather? Monica or Rachel?" Without directly choosing between the two characters, he deftly sidestepped the question, stating, "I'd have me some Phoebe. She's very bendy." This revelation was loved by fans who always had a corner for a Joey-Phoebe romance on the show.

While fans undoubtedly embraced the whimsical concept, the producers were less enthused. However, the story background didn't go down well with the writers of the show and it never happened. Joey's character had intriguing links with both Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox, and Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston. Monica, in the first season, found herself attracted to Joey's muscular physique, sparking a brief fling.

Even the Bad Romance hitmaker gave her approval, affirming, "Matt, that's correct." As fans continue to cherish the enduring magic of Friends, the banter between Lady Gaga and LeBlanc on The Late Late Show has undoubtedly etched itself into the annals of memorable pop culture moments. Previously, LeBlanc opened up in an interview about how Phoebe and Joey's relationships in the storyline almost progressed further than what viewers got to see. The 55-year-old actor revealed that he and Lisa Kudrow came up with the prospective plot, but the show's writers weren't as keen on it, as per a 2019 report by Cosmopolitan. The storyline the two actors pitched involved the characters Joey and Phoebe secretly hooking up for years.

The revelation continued as it turned out that LeBlanc wasn't alone in this whimsical desire. Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay in Friends, joined forces with LeBlanc to pitch a storyline to the producers. Their idea? Unveiling a clandestine affair between Joey and Phoebe throughout the series. However, it didn't work out in favor of the actors.

"We’d go back and shoot all the historical scenes. Just before a moment that everyone recognizes, Joey and Phoebe are coming out of a broom closet together," LeBlanc shared with People at the time. Fans would have loved this, especially given how beloved the two were throughout and after the run of the program. On the famous "perfect kiss" scene, one fan wrote on Twitter, "Joey kissed Phoebe so she could have her perfect kiss after she found out she lost a year for her birthday, like, UGH, I love JOEY."

