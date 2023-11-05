When Kristen Stewart and Actor Jamie Bell Had Their First Kiss on Set, She 'Was Freaking Out'

During her recent visit on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kristen Stewart confessed that she had her first kiss with Jamie Bell. Stewart revealed the kiss in stunning detail, surprising presenter Andy Cohen. Both of them starred in Undertow, a 2004 psychological thriller. Jamie played Chris, the main character, and Kristen was Lila.

As reported by People, Cohen continued, expressing his own shock at Stewart's announcement, "Really? Your very first kiss was on screen?" Stewart replied, "Yeah, but it's not like we were literally making out. It was a bit of a peck, but I was 13 or 14. I was so nervous, I was freaking out." Cohen further went on to call Bell "so sweet and so cute". Stewart agreed and added, "He is, yes, safe for sure. And then the director, he could tell I was just red and f---ing non-responsive. And he was like, ‘It’s just little butterfly kisses.’ And I was like, ‘That didn’t help! Whatever that means, I don’t understand it!'" To a question about whether or not she still keeps in touch with her former co-star, Stewart joked, "I’m in therapy about it....Yes, I love Jamie."

She was on the show to promote her new Hulu series Living for the Dead, which she executive produced and narrated. The program follows a team of five gay ghost hunters. Stewart offered the notion of "gay ghost hunting" to executive producer Rob Eric, who later revealed as much to Pop culture earlier this month.

Eric stated, "We were like, 'Gay Scooby-Doo? We're in,'". Juju Bae, who's also their group's witch added, "It's really special to be able to be a part of something of this magnitude that's being contributed to the paranormal space. We're queer. We come from different parts of the world. I don't really see that many Black queer people on TV doing the spiritual s- anyway. ... So, I think that having us all together with these identities, I think it's going to rattle some things up in a good way, in a positive way, and I also think that the spirits appreciate getting to converse with other people and not [be] provoked or pestered by the same things constantly."

The Twilight actress also elaborated to Andy on why she wants Guy Fieri to perform the ceremony. She told Andy, "Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair. Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people." After Kristen and Dylan made their engagement public in November 2021, he was the first person she wanted to approach to officiate their wedding.

She stated at the time on The Howard Stern Show, "We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings. And so the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much."

