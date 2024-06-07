When Kris Jenner Opened up About ‘Pretty Traumatizing’ Story of a 2 Year Old Kourtney Kardashian

In a tribute video celebrating Poosh creator Kourtney's 40th birthday, Kris Jenner admired her eldest daughter in 2019 and revealed a terrifying anecdote from when Kourtney was a little girl. She went on to share a 'crazy story' when Kourtney Kardashian was 2 years old.

Jenner told her followers, "One of the craziest stories I remember about Kourtney was when she was 2-years-old, she fell asleep on the school bus, going to school, and the bus driver didn’t see her sleeping on the bench because she was so tiny and petite."

The momager further added, "And the bus driver dropped off all of the kids — Kourtney was still sleeping — he locked up the bus and went out to breakfast, and that was pretty traumatizing. Happy birthday, Kourtney. I can’t believe you’re 40-years-old, the time goes by so quickly, and in the blink of an eye, you’re 40! I promised you I wouldn’t cry on your birthday — at your party — and I’m going to try not to cry now." The pleased mother finished her words with a simple goodbye, her eyes welling up with tears.

She also said, "I just want you to know you’re the love of my life, you are my little soulmate and my firstborn, and I love you more than you’ll ever imagine. Happy birthday and I wish you [all the] happiness and God Bless. I love you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In addition to the heartfelt letter, Jenner, 63, shared other images spanning Kourtney's childhood, including one with her father Robert Kardashian, who passed away recently. She wrote in the caption at the time, "Happy Birthday Kourtney!!! I can’t believe you are 40!! I love you more than you can ever imagine…you will always be my baby. I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life…you are my heart and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories that we cherish. I love you. Mommy xoxo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kourtney also received good wishes from Kim, Khloé, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and their two oldest children, Penelope and Mason, in a comedic video that was posted by E! News. Kim initiated by saying, "Good Lordy, you’re turning 40, Kourtney. I can’t even believe this is how old you are. When I think of you and your birthday, I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico, so I can only imagine how big we’re gonna do it up for your 40th birthday."

In his heartfelt greeting, Disick praised the birthday woman for being an amazing mother. "Happy birthday, Mom," Disick, 35, started to say while sitting next to Mason in the video. Out of the blue, Penelope said, "She looks like a kid." "Keep up the good work, and you look very young, P says," Disick said, and Penelope interjected, "You look like a 1-year-old."