In a resurfaced video from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian was seen slapping not her sister Kim, but her friend Jonathan Cheban. The fans are no strangers to the sisters' verbal attacks turning into literal physical fights. However, one time, the POOSH founder took it out on Cheban for "bothering her."

It was one of those days when Kourtney wasn't in a mood to be played around. The 44-year-old discussed an upcoming event which she was meant to attend with sisters Kim and Khloe. However, the Lemme founder suddenly had a change in plans and refused to accompany them, which infuriated Kim, per The Sun.

An irritated Kim questioned, "So Khloe and I are just going to pick up the slack for you again?" She continued, "You took two months off for the baby; are you gonna wait until she's like twenty before you get back to work?" To this, Cheban, who was present with them, laughed along with Khloe.

"I would love to," said Kourtney. But the brawl escalated when, Cheban butted in and joked about Kourtney's pregnancy, "Hasn't she been pregnant for like four years?" The room stood still, and it was the silence before the storm. Kourtney warned the FoodGod to "not get involved" in other people's family matters.

Unfazed, Cheban continued to poke his nose, leaving Kourtney furious. "I'm not getting involved, but I feel like you haven't been working for like years. No offense," said the 49-year-old." He didn't realize the now mother of four reached her breaking point. She fired back at him, "Sorry you literally, like, eat Kim's dingleberries off."

It soon turned personal as Kourtney spouted in a confessional, "As much as Jonathan wants to live inside of Kim, this is sisters' business." She continued attacking him, "Your entire job is...following Kim wherever she is." Cheban tried to defend himself, but the POOSH founder put sister Kim on the spot.

Warning her sister, Kim said, "Don't do that." However, it was too late, and Kourtney was fueled with anger. The verbal spat continued as Cheban attacked this time, "At least my job is not collecting Kim's money as it falls out of her a**." He called her "delusional, psycho, and a b***h." Cheban went for the kill. "Scott's never gonna marry you," he declared. Kourtney and Disick were dating at the time, and this was the final stroke for her, and she violently slapped him.

In a Reddit post, people dished their opinions about Cheban. While some liked him, others couldn't stand his personality. A Reddit fan, u/Justchilllin101, wrote, "I think he's loyal to them, and that is very rare for this family. Due to this, I think they have a lot of respect and love for him, especially Kim." A critic, u/Repulsive-Positive30, slammed, "I think he's so full of shit, tbh. Just everything about him is a front. Sure, you could say he's a good friend to Kim, but that's only because he is so far up her ass."

However, in 2016, Kourtney posted a video on Facebook of herself slapping Cheban and wished him a Happy Birthday. The eldest Kardashian captioned, "We've come a LONG way, Jonathan Cheban!! Happy happy birthday! May we laugh until we cry for the rest of our lives. I love you!"

Years later, in 2021, Kim celebrated Cheban's birthday with a birthday cake with the image of Kourtney slapping him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Food God" below it, per Daily Mail.

