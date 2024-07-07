When Kim Kardashian Went Viral for Thinking Kanye West's Fan Was a Homeless Person

A picture of Kim Kardashian offering food to a man she mistakenly believed to be homeless in October 2017 went viral on social media. Kim’s altruistic endeavor involved handing out fruit, vegetables, and canned food to the homeless in Los Angeles, alongside her daughter North West, nephew Mason, and sister Kourtney Kardashian. However, one recipient, musician Breezy Supreme, revealed that he was there not because he was homeless, but because he hoped to meet Kim's husband at the time, Kanye West.

That 1 time when Kim Kardashian gave me some food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye pic.twitter.com/dRKhvpftfW — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) February 23, 2024

As per Newsweek, Supreme took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of his encounter with Kim. The image captured Kim smiling as she handed him food while he stood with his back to the camera. He captioned the post, "That one time when Kim Kardashian gave me some food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye." The post quickly accumulated traction, amassing over 7.8 million views. When asked by a user if Ye was present at the event, Supreme replied, "F*** NO."

Kim K after getting to know all this😭 pic.twitter.com/Dn6zRR8Tua — ☆ (@realonx1) February 24, 2024

Amused, netizens weighed in. A user asked, "Did you TAKE the food? Not you stealing food from the needy and didn’t even get to meet Kanye." Another echoed, "Did you at least pass on the food to someone homeless?” Chiming in, a user wrote, “You can't really blame her bro." In agreement, a user tweeted, "Won’t lie. If I had seen you in that fit, I would have handed you a mustard ham sandwich too my brother." Others also reasoned, “Well you were waiting in line for food at a homeless shelter.”

As per USA Today, Kim’s philanthropic efforts have been extensive. In December 2020, she sent $500 to 1,000 people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her SKIMS shapewear brand donated $1 million to mothers and children impacted by the pandemic, and she participated in the All in Challenge to raise funds for hunger relief organizations like Meals on Wheels and Feeding America.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Join me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Kim was seen in the video saying, "The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis. We are all in this together." Additionally, in 2022, she was awarded the Giving Tree award at the Baby2Baby Gala where she donated $1 million to the foundation.

It was such an honor to receive the Giving Tree Award for my work alongside @baby2baby. pic.twitter.com/1hwr7CD71Q — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 15, 2022

As per the reports of Variety, while receiving the award, Kim shared, “As many of you know, advocating for justice is a real passion of mine. Justice to me has so many meanings, but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair. What is right and what makes our world better, especially for our children? I hope to continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality, and justice to so many children who have been deprived of the essentials. You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. ”