When Kim Kardashian Tweeted Justin Bieber’s Fake Phone Number for Votes: 'He’s Taking Calls'

Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian's brother, was one of the contestants in the ABC program, Dancing With The Stars. Kim, who herself had 10.7 million back in 2011, tweeted, " OMG I have @JustinBieber's phone #!!!! 800 8683402! CALL HIM! He's taking calls for the next hour!!!!" More than a hundred individuals, including Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner (who has 1.4 million followers), retweeted this.

Was it true that Bieber operated an 800 number? The answer is no. The numbers were Rob Kardashian and Cheryl Burke's "DWTS" voting line, which they won with, of course. Then later, to cover up, Kim tweeted again, "Ok guys, obviously I'm joking, that's not Justin's #! But seriously call & vote for @RobKardashian & @CherylBurke 800 8683402!!! Xoxo." It's important to remember that both the judges' ratings and the viewers' votes were considered while deciding who would get eliminated.

Some fans of the other contestants were furious with the tweet, as it was misleading. An insider told Radar at the time how wrong it was. The insider said, "It is totally unfair that Kim did that, the other celebs on the show don’t send out fake information to trick people into voting. Some of the contestants think that Rob should be disqualified for having his family cheat like that for him."

The youngest Kardashian child chose to avoid the limelight and has not made any further appearances on their family reality show. An old clip's rediscovery on Reddit prompted nostalgic reactions from viewers who remembered Rob as a series regular. Rob talks openly about his feelings of being "misunderstood" by his mom and sisters in this video recorded during a family therapy session. Rob expressed to the therapist, "My whole thing is my anger, a lot of it stems from, like, the working environment because they all, kind of, put this cloud on me like I'm a loser."

In response, the therapist inquired, "What do you say when people do that,? and he replied, "I mean, I don't say anything because I don't believe it." Kim chimed in to elaborate: "But then you blow up later...," Then Rob justified his actions, "I blow up later because when there's a business opportunity, all my mom obviously cares about is the three girls, And whenever I say I want to open up a men's store -." Kim countered, "But mom never helped us with that," and Rob brushed that off and said, "Anyways she's my mother-".

Rob began to emotionally break down as the therapist abruptly ended their meeting with another inquiry. She asked, "What are you feeling in this moment?," to which he replied, "Like they don't understand." Rob, who was visibly emotional at this point, was asked, "And how does that feel to you? You look sad, am I misreading you?" The KUWTK star started crying as he left the therapy session, despite his mother's and therapist's requests for him to remain. However, Redditors shifted their focus to Kim's response to her brother's candor. Several more were added in, saying that Kim gave the impression of being unconcerned by her brother's confession.

