When Kim Kardashian Said Britney Spears Wanted to Be Her 'Lesbian Lover: "Would Do it For a Million"

Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears haven't collaborated in real life but they remain to be mutual admirers of one another. The Hulu star once made a shocking revelation about the Toxic songstress. As per Radar Online, the reality star said of Spears, “She said she loves me and she loves my butt and how she wants to be my lesbian lover. The mother of four was taken aback to the point where she was unsure of how to react. “I mean, what do you say to that other than ‘No thanks’?” She later added, “Actually, maybe I would do it for a million bucks." As per LondonNet, in 2007 Spears referred to Kardashian as a 'real horny beast' during a Halloween party, “I really love Kim’s butt, skin and hair. Kim is a real woman. She is a real horny beast.” A source back then revealed: “She was so graphic. It’s funny to hear America’s pop darling get so dirty.”

As per Digital Spy, a party game where participants had to pick celebrities they would like to sleep with reportedly led Spears to make the scandalous remark. The SKIMS founder stood up for pop superstar during her conservatorship struggle, even though the two may not have been closest friends. Kardashian expressed her thoughts about the documentary Framing Britney Spears in March 2021.

As per Billboard, she was open about experiencing the same kind of pressure from the media as the Circus songstress. “So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her,” Kardashian shared in her Instagram Stories. “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment [sic] for entertainment.” Kardashian even supported Spears' memoir The Woman in Me by sharing the launch on her Instagram page.

The KUWTK alum concluded by saying, “I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion.” She added, “You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

Calling out the media for scrutinizing her looks just like Spears during her first pregnancy Kardashian said, "Looking at all the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre-baby body back," she wrote. "Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel them into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie."