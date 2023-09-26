Khloé Kardashian is a dedicated mother to five-year-old True Thompson and one-year-old Tatum Thompson. She also appears to be the Kardashian-Jenner family's most 'fun' aunt. But the founder of Good American has her priorities in order when it comes to effective parenting. Khloé spoke candidly about how she avoids comparing her daughter True to her famous cousins in a 2020 interview with Dr. Travis Stork for his podcast, The Travis Stork Show.

"True has two cousins that are only three months — they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them, and I'm like, but Chicago did this, or Stormi did that. I'm like, I can't do that," Khloe said while referring to the daughters of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Khloe added, "We're all different kids and different ages, and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too... I have to remind myself of that."

As per People, the reality star continued to reveal, "I think whether you want to discipline or love—whatever—I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine." Khloé also explained that True got a 'sense of security' from the 'same routine' every day. "She doesn't have to cry or wonder if something's going to happen. She knows after her bath, 'Okay, I'm going to rest now, now it's bedtime,'" Kardashian offered as an example. "I think they really crave some sort of routine or repetition."

The KUWTK alum also suggested one should be as 'present as you can.' "Just be in the moment," Khloe said. "I know with technology and phones and TV, it's so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I'm sure you're being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does."

Khloé also shared that she has taken cues from her parents when it comes to being a supportive mother to her kids. "Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative," she said, referring to mom Kris Jenner and deceased dad Robert Kardashian Sr. "I'm sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative." She continued, "My stepdad [Caitlyn Jenner] and my dad would play golf once a week and my dad would come over for dinner once a week and to my little sisters, that was their uncle Robert."

"We were very close and it was all led with love. So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," she said while discussing co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is a star NBA player. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can," The Kardashians star concluded.

