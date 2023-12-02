When Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Christine Allegedly Badmouthed His Sexual Prowess: "A Selfish Lover"

'Revenge' is the name of Kevin Costner's relationship with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The couple ended their 18-year-long marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Although they settled their divorce case on September 19, 2023, the 49-year-old is going around in her circle, maligning Costner's reputation and badmouthing his prowess in the bedroom.

According to some reports, Baumgartner dissed the Yellowstone actor, saying he was "selfish" and couldn't "satisfy her in bed," per Radar Online. An insider revealed, "Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her." The source continued, "It's amusing to people because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan."

These claims would sound hilarious to people because Costner was once a renowned womanizer who has fathered seven kids so far. However, the ex-wife wants to make her ex-husband an object of ridicule in the entertainment industry. "But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughingstock of Hollywood — and she may be succeeding," the source added.

As per the court filings, Baumgartner first met with Costner at a golf course when she was barely 18. At the time, he was married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, and was doing rehearsals for his sports comedy film Tin Cup in the early 1990s, per Entertainment Tonight. However, they didn't start dating immediately after meeting.

They started seeing each other six years later, around 1999, and tied the knot in 2004 at his second home in Aspen, Colorado. Costner is a father to three adult children, Annie, Lily, and Joe, all of whom are in their 30s. The Oscar winner also has an adult son, Liam, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Rooney.

Although Baumgartner gave birth to three kids with Costner- 15-year-old Cayden Wyatt, 14-year-old Hayes Logan, and 13-year-old Grace Avery, she didn't speak too highly of his sexual abilities even at the outset of their relationship. The source confided, "Even in their early days, Christine hinted Kevin's bedroom skills weren't much to crow about," adding, "Now, she's blabbing it to everyone."

The bitter exes filed for divorce three months after Baumgartner threw a Golden Globe party for Costner. A representative for The Bodyguard actor initially confirmed, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

After winning the custody battle, Costner opened up about his split with his ex-wife, "This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," he told Access Hollywood. "It feels so bad," he admitted outside of the courtroom. "We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't." When asked if he's still in love with Baumgartner, he said, "Of course."

The judge ordered Costner to pay the handbag designer $63k monthly in support. However, she accused him of withholding his finances from the court and showed dissatisfaction with the amount. "Christine feels she got the short end of the stick money-wise," said the source. "So she's sticking it right back to Kevin by calling him a lousy lover."

