When Kendall Jenner Was Trolled For Being Barefoot at Louvre Despite Being ‘Filthy Rich’

Reality star and supermodel, Kendall Jenner, is no stranger to controversy. Her recent Instagram post, for instance, ignited a firestorm for an unexpected reason– her being barefoot in the Louvre. The 28-year-old shared pictures of herself posing in front of some of the world’s most famous artworks, including Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ and Paola Veronese’s ‘The Wedding at Cana.’ She captioned the same, "The Louvre at midnight," which prompted a heated debate online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

As per Today, Jenner’s post showcased her in a stylish black top and skirt set, sans shoes, during what appeared to be a private late-night tour of the iconic Paris museum. Reportedly, accompanied by rapper Bad Bunny, with whom she is romantically linked, Jenner roamed the empty halls of the Louvre, including the Salles des Cariatides and the Galerie d’Apollon, enjoying the collections.

The World gets more stupid every day. — Tom@ (@Tomasson28_) June 27, 2024

As per People magazine, a source noted, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy…He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill." They added, "It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now...He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now…Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Who cares about protocol. What about getting toe chlamydia? Or heel herpes? — VoteBlu 🏳️‍🌈 🌊🌊🌊 (@ClarkLonda) June 27, 2024

The absence of footwear, however, did not sit well with many. Netizens were quick to slam the model. An Instagram user wrote, “In some ways, this feels wrong...Why would you have that privilege? Why would people admire this privilege? Why share this with pride?” Another remarked, “A different kind of rich.” In agreement, a critic chimed, “Respect is lacking. No one should be allowed barefoot in spaces such as this, as well as for all restaurants.” Another echoed, “We get it. You’re so filthy rich. You can get the Louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls.” Reiterating similar sentiments, another penned, “Must be nice to get that close to the Mona Lisa...wow. The ignorance is real.” Meanwhile, a user quipped, “Art is tasteful, this isn’t.”

To some, Kendall Jenner is the second-youngest of the KarJenner brood. To me and my colleagues at the Cut, she is the woman who went barefoot at the Louvre that one time. And to others still, she is a supermodel who has blessed the runways of Chanel, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs.… pic.twitter.com/t13CzLAcDF — miss love (@BoxLunchyummy) August 2, 2024

Others defended Jenner and gushed over her looks. A fan exclaimed, “You know how powerful this woman is when she can have all the Louvre for herself in the middle of the night.” Another emphatically wrote, "Oh to be running around in a museum in a beautiful dress.” In a similar vein, one praised, “You’re still the most beautiful ART.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

This isn't the first time a celebrity has stirred controversy by going shoeless in public. In 2018, Kristen Stewart famously removed her shoes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, and in 2022, Selena Gomez presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards barefoot sparking debates on social media about decorum and privilege.