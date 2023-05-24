Johnny Depp Got a Makeover, Was 'Cleaned Up' for Cannes Red Carpet Premiere

Johnny Depp's comeback at the Cannes Film Festival has been phenomenal. The Jeanne du Barry actor is said to have undergone a massive 'makeover' before walking the red carpet at the French premiere. According to Page Six, Depp was prepped and styled by highly trained beauty professionals including his longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen.

"He was cleaned up," a festival insider revealed, adding that the Hollywood superstar was tended by an expensive team in a suite at the JW Marriott hotel on La Croisette, where rooms are charged at $1,000 a night.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The 59-year-old Oscar-nominated actor wore a bespoke tuxedo by Dior designer Kim Jones for the worldwide premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry as he presented himself as the 'face of the brand'. Depp has recently signed the most lucrative $20 million three-year deal with the French brand's men's fragrance - Sauvage cologne.

Dior also looked after Depp's grooming expenses during the premiere and he also had a team of handlers around him. The French luxury brand also dressed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for the movie's press conference and the dinner gala.

However, Depp skipped his film's high-profile dinner at the Carlton Cannes Hotel. "Johnny went back to rest for the next day. He had started at 10 a.m., then he ended the evening with a press conference and back-to-back press then a Dior photo call. He was told it was going to be an intimate cast dinner, but it was for 500 people and it didn't start until midnight. He wanted to rest after all, he'll be turning 60 in June!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Despite the sensational makeover, Depp courted negative controversy with his 'rotting teeth' as fans were quick to point out his dental imperfections and termed it "disgusting". The Alice in Wonderland actor had previously boasted about his "brown chompers" saying, "I've got loads of cavities, I had a root canal done eight years ago that's unfinished. It's like a rotten little stub."

Meanwhile, his portrayal of King Louis XV in the Maïwenn-directed historical drama drew rousing acclamation at the Cannes Film Festival. The film received an astounding seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere. Depp almost held back his tears as the crowd erupted in applause for his performance and he waved to the audience in the balcony expressing his 'gratitude' and 'astonishment'.

After a sensational week at Cannes, Depp was spotted in London for the tribute concert organized for his good pal Jeff Beck, who passed away earlier this year. Depp rocked the musician look in baggy casuals and sunglasses as he performed along with legends including Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, and Billy Gibbons. He will soon start filming his directorial debut, Modi, a biopic on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, with Al Pacino in Budapest.