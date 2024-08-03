When Katy Perry Said 'God Knows Where That Tongue Has Been' About Her and Miley Cyrus' 2014 Kiss

Pop stars Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus shared an unexpected moment back at one of Cyrus' concerts. The kiss happened in Los Angeles during Cyrus' Bangerz tour in February 2014. Perry was attending the show when Cyrus leaned in for what was supposed to be a friendly peck. But things didn't go as planned. Perry later talked about the kiss on an Australian talk show called Sunrise. She explained how it all went down: "I just walked up to her to give her like a friendly girly kiss, you know, as girls do." But Cyrus had other ideas. Perry continued, "And then she like tried to move her head and go deeper and I pulled away."

The Roar singer was caught off guard by Cyrus' attempt to turn it into a more intense kiss. Perry joked about why she pulled back, saying, "God knows where that tongue has been. We don't know! That tongue is so infamous!" Cyrus is known for often sticking out her tongue in photos and performances. This has become one of her signature moves. Perry's comment about Cyrus' "infamous" tongue poked fun at this well-known habit.

10. Miley Cyrus kissing Katy Perry at a Bangerz tour concert as she believed that Katy wrote I Kissed a Girl about her, 2014. pic.twitter.com/nusytLPlHp — Khalid (@khalidauad) July 29, 2024

The kiss made headlines and got people talking. Despite the awkward kiss, Perry and Cyrus have been friends for a long time. Cyrus revealed in a later interview, "She's been a friend of mine for a really long time," Cyrus said on a radio show. "We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years. I think that's my friend that I've known the longest. Which is really, really weird," as per Vanity Fair.

"I don't think she has kissed a girl"



So here is Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus kissing to bless your tl ❤️ https://t.co/7kN1e2NbTu pic.twitter.com/TLvolURPdt — dalton⁴🧣 (@REPUTATIONAOTD) June 16, 2024

Cyrus even shared the story of how they first met, "When she came out with I Kissed a Girl, I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me!" This revelation excited the young Cyrus. "I screamed and started freaking out," she recalled. The connection led to their first meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards that year. "She asked me to go to the VMAs with her," Cyrus said. "That's when I started doing my whole VMA controversy. I was like, 'I'll go with Katy Perry!' So that's how we met and we just stayed friends."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

Years later, Perry clarified that the song wasn't specifically about Cyrus. When asked about it, Perry said, "There were so many muses to that song. Also, when I was that age, I was just a little s**t stirrer." Despite the misunderstanding about the song, Perry expressed her fondness for Cyrus. "By the way, I love her so much," she said. "And I just see how authentic she... God bless everyone on their journey and I just hope that they can do the same for me -- truly have love and respect for everyone," as per Entertainment Tonight.