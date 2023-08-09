'Big Brother' Fans Disappointed With 'Boring' First Episode of Season 25: "They’re Running Out of Ideas"

The much-anticipated Big Brother Season 25 aired its first episode on August 2, 2023. But unfortunately, the show couldn't live up to the fans' expectations, and the excitement died down. Viewers took to the reality show's official Twitter account to vent their dissatisfaction. The show kicked off on a thrilling note; however, the fans were let down by it.

Host Julie Chen Moonves announced some big twists and turns on Wednesday as the 16 new houseguests moved into Big Brother's household. The first episode also had a surprise for fans in the form of a 'mysterious' 17th houseguest who wasn't revealed until the end of the night, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Also Read: Everything We Know About Reilly Smedley Who Was Chosen to Be 'Big Brother's' First HOH for Season 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

The surprise 17th guest startled both guests and fans alike- still, the viewers referred to the first episode as "boring" and "unfair" as the first "Head of Household" was crowned, per The U.S. Sun. Despite enjoying several competitions, fans found themselves lost in the weak script of the show.

One fan, @SugKCK, wrote, "Not digging this season and not for any reason people are complaining about. It just feels off." Another viewer, @smithmlynn, complained, "Weird beginning! Doesn't make me want to continue watching." A third fan, @JasonHernd40901, echoed, "Me either. This season seems like it's just been thrown together. I think they're running out of ideas."

@DannyG97291814 criticized, "One of the worst episodes in the history of BB." @justmeforall1 commented, "Just catching up. Do these people talk? Off to a very boring start. Giving it another week." The show began by introducing eight guests at a time instead of four, and they were acquainted with the narrative of the new Big Brother Multiverse house theme.

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Will Season 25 See at Least One Evicted Houseguest Re-Enter the Game?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

The guests met each other, and they were then instructed to enter the house and head directly to the backyard, where the houseguests would compete in a number of different challenges. The houseguests were divided into a group of four based on different "universes" in the house.

Also Read: All About ‘Big Brother’ House Where Contestants Are Fighting to Win the $750,000 Grand Prize

This one didn't have a Head Of Household competition, unlike seasons in the past. But rather, it was a nomination competition where whoever came last would be in danger of being evicted. This really shook things up for everybody and was part of the "Scramble-verse." A second competition from the "Humili-verse" followed right after.

Then came the third competition, courtesy "Comic-verse." It was a lot to unpack for guests and fans since it kept all of us on our toes. Engaging, of course, but somehow it still fell flat. This was followed by a fourth and final competition from the "Scary-verse," where the guests held on for their dear lives while a 'giant demonic' monster tried to drag them to a "nether region."

Sorry Big Brother first episode left us shaking our heads! WTH so immature both the challenges and their names . Also the Kick in your Butt was so predictable the 3 guys with natural upper body strength/longer arms would win the 3 spots. So unfair in this writers opinion ! — E.M.M. (@e_emalave6) August 3, 2023

The long stretch of live TV felt agonizing and was really uncalled for. Guest Cory Wurtenberger was nominated for the eviction, and he was also dragged off into the 'nether region,' and weirdly, he wasn't seen again for the rest of the episode. It felt slightly unnerving, to put it mildly.

But as fans thought the episode couldn't get any better, the host revealed a mysterious surprise guest. All this, but people still couldn't make sense of the "complicated" first episode and spewed their disappointments on Twitter. @Steelersfl declared, "Worst opening show ever." Another Big Brother fan, @rosyjmc, lamented, "What a total waste of 90 minutes, Geez."

The #BB25 Live feeds are officially open!! See what the houseguests are up to NOW on @paramountplus or @PlutoTV:https://t.co/rrrKHeLnMz pic.twitter.com/hTNk7lA95K — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2023

#BB25 will return on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8778543/big-brother-season-25-live-cast-schedule-spoilers/

https://www.etonline.com/big-brother-season-25-kicks-off-with-wild-1st-competition-chaos-and-surprise-17th-houseguest-recap

More from Inquisitr

‘Big Brother’ Returns With a Multiverse Twist, Introduces ‘Nether Region’ and ‘Survivor’ Icon

‘Big Brother’ Housemates Reveal Unique Winning Strategies as Season 25 Begins: "Hungrier Than Anybody"