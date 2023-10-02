When Katy Perry Revealed She Has a 'No-Contact Relationship' With Her Ex-husband Russell Brand

Russell Brand was appropriately dubbed "Rasputin" by his ex-wife Katy Perry for his promiscuous behavior with women. The famous couple had just been married for 14 months when the British comedian sent the Dark Horse hitmaker a text message announcing their divorce. Since then Perry has cut off all ties with Brand. Perry said, "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011." She added, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth."

In the June 2013 Vogue cover interview, Perry was frank in stating that her relationship with Brand was anything from a youthful fantasy. As People reported back in 2020, during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the Fireworks songstress openly discussed her marriage with Brand and described their union as the "first breaking of my idealistic mind." She said, "I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once," she shared.

Perry had told Vogue that she had deliberately excluded her ex-husband from her Katy Perry: Part of Me documentary, “That wasn’t edited to leave footage out—there wasn’t any footage of him.”

She continued, “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness." She explained the issues that cropped up with Brand, "He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting." She added, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

As per the Mirror, the Daisies hitmaker had further clarified to the Sydney Daily Telegraph back in 2015 that she is in a "no-contact relationship" with her ex-husband, "He hasn't spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce. I don't want to talk about him - my songs will say what I need to say."

The Harley's in Hawaii songstress had also alleged that the veteran comedian was "controlling" and "hurtful" during her interview with Vogue in 2013. Perry has since then moved on with Orlando Bloom, the couple have a two-year-old daughter called Daisy Dove.

