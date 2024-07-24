When Katy Perry Opened Up About Knowing Russell Brand's 'Real Truth' and Why Their Marriage Ended

Katy Perry had confessed how she kept the "real truth" about her ex-Russell Brand a secret. Their relationship was among the famed pairs in Hollywood that made the fans go gaga. However, Perry was aware of some hidden truths that she voiced, back in 2013, when four women took a stand and accused Brand of sexual assault.

According to the NY Post, the Roar hitmaker gave cryptic comments about the English comedian. "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that," the pop artist said. The singer, however, refused to explain further when asked what she knew about her ex-husband.

remember when Katy Perry signed with a happy face in the divorce with Russell Brand pic.twitter.com/b97P4oOgEA — 💭 (@KITYPRRY) January 5, 2024

According to the Times of London, the four women who complained against Brand included a sixteen-year-old teen. Another development occurred after the news broke about multiple assault cases. The former BBC presenter's office launched a private investigation within the radio station to unearth any more evidence. The women claimed that the assault against them took place between the years of 2006 and 2013.

Not long after Russell Brand divorced Katy Perry, he actually had the balls to tell Howard Stern that the marriage fell apart because Brand was ready to have kids and Perry was not. pic.twitter.com/FuVhmUiexP — Discover Lyrics (@DiscoverLyricsU) November 5, 2023

Perry got married to the British presenter and actor in 2010 after a year of dating. The celebrity couple eventually parted ways in 2012 when Brand asked Perry for a divorce via text before her performance which was widely covered by Vogue in 2013. "He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011," the American actor and musician had disclosed.

Russell Brand has been a villain to me ever since that Katy Perry documentary dropped where he divorced her THROUGH TEXT MESSAGE minutes before she had to perform on stage — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 16, 2023

Spilling the tea about her relationship with her ex-husband, The American Idol judge shared, "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, 'I can’t handle the equalness," Perry said as reported by Elle. "[Russell] really wanted me to have children, and I knew I wasn't ready - I think it was a way of control. I think it was part of, If I have a kid, then I would have to sacrifice - I'd have to be home more," she said according to the Independent.

I always thought he was at least very emotionally abusive. He did that on purpose to hurt/sabotage her bc of jealousy at her successful career. Glad she's free of him. — KyleRayner'sGirlfriend (@whichwitchery) September 16, 2023

"I really wanted to, but I knew I wasn't ready for it. It wasn't like, 'Hey, let's have a kid because we're in love,’" she added. "There were two weeks of my life after I found out the truth of my marriage where I was like, 'OK. All right. I can't feel this. This is too intense right now.' I was, like, just eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drinking, and that's it," she said as she came across the reality of her relationship which reportedly impacted her succeeding relationship with singer John Mayer.