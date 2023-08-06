When Kate Moss ‘Spent Years Crying’ After Her Intense Four Year Relationship With Johnny Depp Ended

"It was love at first sight" for supermodel Kate Moss when she was introduced to Hollywood legend Johnny Depp back in 1994. Former Vanity Fair writer George Wayne told The Face in 2019 that he first introduced Moss and Depp at Café Tabac in N.Y.C.'s East Village. The couple was in a tumultuous relationship up until 2017, they split due to 'irreconcilable differences'. Moss was left heartbroken after their brief yet intense relationship ended and she revealed to Vanity Fair back in 2012 that she spent years crying - “I was lucky to be with Johnny. There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me like Johnny did. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

As per People, the couple made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Depp's new movie, Ed Wood, in New York. In September 1995, the romantic couple made their first-ever appearance together on UK's Channel 4's morning news show Big Breakfast. When asked about their bond by host Gaby Roslin, Moss revealed that said she was unfazed by the publicity - "They don't really know anything. They just presume all these allegations." Depp then added - "It makes for really good fiction. They write some really interesting stories."

In 1997, Moss' agent John Gnerre shared that the couple spent most of their time apart due to their conflicting work schedule - "When their schedules coincide, they are together, but work takes them in different directions most of the time. When Kate's free, she's with him." Soon news about their split broke out without any clear reason, however, in 1998 the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in an interview with Hello! magazine blamed himself for their breakup - "I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he said. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

Depp continued, "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times." In 2022 Moss testified via live video in front of a Virginia courtroom about the alleged incident while vacationing with Depp at a resort in Jamaica. She explained later what made her testify on her ex's behalf during the defamation trial against Heard in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she said. Moss is now a wellness entrepreneur whereas Depp has returned to acting with Jeanne Du Barry after a brief hiatus.

