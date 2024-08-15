When Kanye West Said Kim Kardashian Had 'Pills in Her Hand' As He Was Considering Aborting North

Kanye West turned his first-ever political rally in July 2020 into a confession day about his personal life. The controversial rapper shared an explosive secret of his love life with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian where he revealed that the former couple nearly aborted their first child North who was conceived out of wedlock while Kardashian was still 'legally' married to Kris Humpries.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

During his campaign speech at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, Ye showcased his sadness, anger, and sometimes happiness while speaking about abortion and the morning-after pill, saying, "No more Plan B. There is Plan A." He then shared his own emotional story when Kardashian found out she was expecting a baby and told him about it when they were dating, per Us Weekly.

He told the crowd, "I thought to myself, Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS. That will be the worst thing in the world. And she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' Then I said, 'Oh!' I'm gonna tell you what was in my mind. She was crying. She said, 'I just came from the doctor.' Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand."

.@KanyeWest and his mother Donda West talking on the steps of his childhood home, 2003. pic.twitter.com/uLrvrFDBu0 — Paris Saint (@parisaintshop) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, he added that although initially he wasn't ready to welcome a child so early in the relationship, Kardashian took a stand and "brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child." He tearfully admitted, "I almost killed my daughter." Additionally, he recalled how his father tried to persuade his mother Donda to abort him but his mother persisted and "saved" his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Humphries (@krishumphries)

Kardashian, was still legally married to her then-husband Humphries was dating Ye while her divorce from the athlete was in limbo. In an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie, while promoting a series of her family's reality show KUWTK, the reality star opened up about her divorce proceedings, conceiving a baby with the rapper, and what lies in the future ahead for the couple.

"I think until I really start seeing, like, a belly, it won't really sink in," revealed Kardashian. It's just like a weird realization until you really start seeing the physical changes, and you know every day's different."

Previously, Ye abruptly announced the news of their pregnancy during a December 30, 2012 concert in Atlantic City. So, when the host questioned Kardashian if she knew about her then-boyfriend's plans to reveal the big news, she responded, "No, he just kind of says what he feels. Once you're past the three-month mark, you're pretty safe, so he just kind of goes off with what he feels and he was feeling it that night," per CBS News.

Kardashian and Ye went on to marry and welcomed four kids together- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm but eventually got divorced in 2021.