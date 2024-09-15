When Kanye West Clashed With Piers Morgan and Called Him a ‘Karen’ Before Storming Off Set

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of racism and violence that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West and Piers Morgan’s explosive interview from 2022 is making waves again, thanks to resurfaced clips showcasing the feisty exchange between the two. The nearly two-hour-long episode of Piers Uncensored originally aired in October 2022, following West’s suspension from Instagram over an anti-Semitic post. Now, snippets of the episode, in which West fiercely rebukes Morgan for interrupting him, have reignited social media discussion, with fans recalling the tense yet entertaining moments.

As per The Independent, in the interview, West said, “Imma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.” The interview came in the aftermath of West’s controversial tweet, where he threatened, “I’m a [sic] bit sleep tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-semitic because Black people are actually Jews. Also, you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

West, known for his brashness, faced a relentless Morgan, who repeatedly urged him to apologize for his offensive remarks. He said, “I think you should say to the Jewish people, 'I’m sorry for the offensive language I used in that tweet. I wouldn’t do that again. This is what I really meant.' I think people would respect you if you said that.” One of the most talked-about moments came when West referred to Morgan as ‘boy,’ a term loaded with racial history (the term was used as a racial slur toward African American folks.) West exclaimed, “Bro, aye, bro! Aye, aye, bro! I ain’t finished. I ain’t finished my sentence. I didn’t finish my brilliant idea. Aye, boy. Aye boy.” Morgan, cutting him off, said, “Don’t call me boy.”

When Piers Morgan didn’t let Kanye finish his sentence.



As per Atlanta Black Star, the exchange didn’t end there. West unbothered, snapped, “I told you— don’t treat me like a boy then. Imma finish my sentence and my idea…Bro, I was in the middle of a sentence, boy.” Later in the interview, West labeled Morgan a ‘Karen’ and accused him of deliberately interrupting him to provoke and manipulate the conversation. Eventually, West decided he’d had enough, abruptly declaring the interview 'adjourned' and storming off set, leaving Morgan and viewers stunned.

Fans were stunned. As per the outlet, a user wrote, “Something about a Black man calling a grown British man a boy is hilarious.” In agreement, another user added, “They have been calling us 'boy' for decades, love that Ye flipped it on they a**.” In a similar vein, a tweet read, “I was so glad he did Piers like that. Piers always trying to talk over people.” A netizen chimed, “He’s trained to interrupt or talk over you to make you mess up or say things wrong so you get misinterpreted.”