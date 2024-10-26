When Kanye West Claimed He Caught Kim Kardashian Cheating With This A-List Athlete

Rapper Kanye West once made some pretty shocking claims about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on X (formerly Twitter). Late one night, he went on a rant, claiming she had cheated on him with an NBA player. West tweeted, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night," adding a photo of Chris Paul, who plays for the Phoenix Suns. But West didn’t offer any proof or details about when or how he supposedly caught them.

Kardashian has not responded publicly to the cheating allegation. However, a source close to her strongly denied it to TMZ. The insider stressed, "This is not true and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye, attacking Kim to redirect everyone's attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of." This isn't the first time West has accused Kardashian of cheating. The Skims mogul once addressed past rumors on her TV show The Kardashians and argued West himself spread the false scandal during their marriage.

"He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair— our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly," Kardashian revealed. She added, "The person that's supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage." Frustrated with West's behavior, she said, "I really can't wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector," as per Style Caster. The cheating allegation came just hours after West made controversial anti-Semitic statements in an interview.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu)

The ex-couple has joint custody of their four children— North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, sources say Kardashian has the kids most of the time. West agreed to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. He'll also cover half of the children's educational expenses and security costs. The divorce settlement specified that if Kardashian and West disagree about their kids, they must try mediation first. If one refuses to participate, the other gets to make the decision.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. She has generally kept quiet about their split in public. In an interview, she stated, "For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy." She also emphasized wanting to co-parent positively despite the divorce drama. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.'" She added, "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through."

