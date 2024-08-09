When Justin Bieber Messaged a Gym Looking For a Girl But She Had Other Plans

Justin Bieber brought a particular gym into the limelight in 2017 when he messaged the page directly, inquiring about a girl he had seen in an Instagram video. A 22-year-old from Savannah, Georgia named Jessica Gober alleged that the artist sent a message to her workplace—the gym— after they posted a Boomerang featuring her endorsing an energy drink.

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

As reported by Glamour, Beiber messaged Fitness on Broughton, "Who is that girl," followed by heart emojis. Gober took a screenshot of the same and penned on X, "Did this actually just happen...lmao. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahaha. WTF." The post soon went viral online garnering amused responses. A user wrote at the time, "I DM him every day, every hour and he doesn't even see it lol." In a similar vein, one posted, "Trying not to cry because I'm so jealous lol." Another hysterical remark read, "Can JB ask who I am so I become famous? He can call me ugly for all I care. I just need the mention."

I'M NOT JEALOUS, BUT I DO NOT BELIEVE IT. THIS IS STUMPY AND STUPID. AT THE SAME TIME — gaby (@bieberstrophy__) August 9, 2017

Gober also expressed her disbelief to Buzzfeed upon learning that the message originated from the pop star's verified account, particularly considering how seldom the account was used. She said, "We were like, how in the world did he see this random post? We only had 70 followers and had posted five times previous to this." She revealed she contacted her mom and boyfriend right away. "My boyfriend and family basically think the same thing I do, that it is very random and shocking. The fact that it has gone viral is not anything we would have ever expected! Everyone was surprised that a celebrity reached out asking who I was." She shared she liked Bieber when she was younger, but stopped listening to him since.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Some netizens argued her prospects were wrecked when she tweeted about the message. Gober however responded to such remarks by sharing images of herself and her partner. She told the outlet, "I didn't post the pictures of my boyfriend because I thought that Justin Bieber wanted to 'get with me.' I posted them in response to everyone commenting that I 'ruined my chances with Justin by tweeting the screenshots'. Either way, I didn't want a 'chance' because I am perfectly happy with my boyfriend." Although Gober appreciated many of the comments, she was taken aback by the amount of media attention the matter garnered. She stressed, "All of the articles that have been posted have been based only on assumptions. We didn't think Justin Bieber was being creepy...the gym did respond to him on Instagram. I don't think he had any inappropriate intentions by simply asking who I was."