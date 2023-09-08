Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over New Energy Drink That Contains Hazardous Ingredients

Kim Kardashian, reality star and founder of SKIMS has found herself embroiled in controversy yet again. Following the announcement of her wellness brand Alani Nu for the launch of the brand's new energy drink named Kimade, netizens dropped comments in disapproval. An Instagram post by the model and entrepreneur sparked a wave of concern for the launch and endorsement of the drink by Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Also Read: Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian for Stealing Bianca Censori’s Style: “Kim Clearly Misses Kanye’s Attention”

In a series of Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian was seen posing with the sleekly designed bottles of the pink-hued energy drink, proclaiming it as her latest obsession. Many followers suggested it was only a money-making venture and not a genuine recommendation. According to Marca, the backlash intensified as fans voiced their disappointment, accusing Kim Kardashian of "selling out" and being willing to endorse anything for a substantial paycheck. A significant source of concern among fans was the ingredients of the drink, particularly the potential additives and artificial sweeteners it might contain.

Image Source: Getty Images | Charley Gallay

One user raised the alarm about the high caffeine content present in Kim's "Kimade" energy drink, specifically in the Strawberry Lemonade flavor. With a staggering 200mg of caffeine in a 12-ounce can, it surpasses the caffeine levels found in popular energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster. According to the FDA, an average person should not exceed 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This makes it clear that consuming more than two of Kim's energy drinks in 24 hours could pose serious trouble to the health of any consumer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Rocks Beyoncé’s Birthday Renaissance World Tour Event in a Crystal Outfit

Kim Kardashian is yet to acknowledge the controversy surrounding her marketing gimmick. On the other hand, fans have questioned Kardashian's responsibility towards the products she promotes. Her once-loyal fans have questioned her authenticity hence it is worth looking at how she handles the situation and regains the trust of her followers. Kim's Instagram announcement of the collaboration with Alani Nu was notably understated, featuring a simple caption, "KIMADE. Coming soon with @AlaniNutrition." The accompanying photos depicted Kim in a white bodysuit and matching heels, striking poses in a gym with the energy drink placed at her feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable in Her ‘Jarring’ Makeover For AHS

The controversy surrounding Kim's energy drink venture draws parallels with similar situations in the past, such as Logan Paul's own energy drink, which faced criticism for its high caffeine content. Senator Chuck Schumer even wrote a letter to the FDA expressing concern about Prime, another energy drink brand with elevated caffeine levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As Kardashian's Kimade energy drink generates discussions on caffeine content, marketing claims, and potential health risks, it highlights the importance of transparency and responsible endorsement by celebrities and influencers in the wellness industry. Kim Kardashian's actions over the internet often spark controversies be it beauty trends, outfits, or choice of food. However, she withstood all of them with a great fan following to date.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Shares a Candid Selfie With Jeff Bezos and His Fiancée Lauren Sánchez

This Is Literally Why Beyonce Missed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wedding in 2014