Justin Bieber Once Lauded 'Girlfriend' Kim Kardashian After She Admitted Having 'Bieber Fever'

Kim Kardashian, back in 2010, tweeted, "I officially have Bieber Fever!!!" after meeting the 16-year-old pop singer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. Justin Bieber, in response, shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "Look it's my girlfriend Kim Kardashian." The pop star soon had to however assure his female admirers that he was still available. At the time, Kardashian was back in the game after breaking up with her then-boyfriend, Reggie Bush.

Bieber has hung out with several of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It's been speculated that he dated at least one if not more members of the renowned family. Photos of Kardashian and Bieber giggling on a beach in 2010 almost brought down the whole internet. After the reality star's musings on X (Twitter), Bieber fans responded with death threats. In light of the same, the Baby singer had to publicly demand that everyone stop harassing Kardashian. "Ladies calm down, @kimkardashian is a friend. A very sexy friend but a friend. No need for for threats. Let’s all be friends and hang out often," Biber posted on the social media platform.

ladies calm down. @kimkardashian is a friend. a very sexy friend but a friend. no need 4 threats. Let's all be friends and hang out often ;) — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 5, 2010

Kardashian explained her viral beach picture with Justin. She wrote on her official website, "Remember those paparazzi pics of me and Justin Bieber in the Bahamas? Well, I can now reveal that we were shooting for Elle magazine! [sic]. I just received the pics from the shoot and I absolutely LOVE how they turned out! The theme of the shoot was 'The Graduate' for obvious reasons, LOL. Justin and I had such a fun time together." Fans suspected that Bieber's connection with the Kardashians was more than platonic, despite their denials. They continued to look into dubious ties and concluded that Bieber was involved 'with everyone except Khloé,' including matriarch Kris Jenner.

Also, let's also address the Kylie rumors which were baseless and ridiculous from the jump. She was dating Justin’s best friend Jaden Smith during the years where the rumor started. Particularly during Coachella 2014, they were there together as a couple. pic.twitter.com/pAh5Ajt754 — Purple Base | parody (@purplbase) May 24, 2024

In 2014, Bieber sparked controversy when he posted an Instagram photo of himself with Kris. Some fans saw his ambiguous inquiry about Kendall and Kylie Jenner's 'daddy' in the post as a hint at his desire for more than platonic relations with the 'momager.' His wife's connection to the Kardashians is also a point of fascination for fans. Hailey Bieber was closer to Kylie before she was with Justin, and they would "accidentally on purpose be at the same hotels" as he was.

5. apparently, justin spent time with models while he was with Selena. and few months ago hailey posted a public throwback with him in 2014, at the same time it was thought that he and Kendall were getting serious, but they started dating more frequently in 2015 pic.twitter.com/77Ek9Cio6g — selena’s gf (@hkvogue) January 9, 2020

Many have hence mistakenly believed he had an affair with Kylie, even though their friendship is said to be one of his longest with a celebrity. Justin is also so close to Kendall that she is widely believed to have introduced Justin to his wife Hailey. In March 2015, long before he married Hailey, Justin was said to be seeing Kendall. However, neither ever publicly admitted to the same.