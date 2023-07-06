Here is Why the Internet is Slamming Hailey Beiber's White Outfit

Netizens cannot take what Hailey Beiber chose to wear to a wedding. The 26-year-old supermodel is being called out by netizens for reportedly defying a well-known wedding guest etiquette. On June 25, 2023, Beiber posted photos of herself on Instagram in a white ensemble, heading to a marriage ceremony. She looked fabulous, but people were stuck on the "rule" she broke.

The Rhode Skin founder accompanied her pop-star husband, Justin Beiber, to attend her friend Stephanie Shepherd's Beverly Hills nuptials. The event also saw in attendance other celebrities and Hollywood A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Malika Haqq, per photos shared by Daily Mail.

is it just me or is that dress pretty much white

👁️👁️

— Cat McKay 🪻 (@catmckay_) June 27, 2023

A dress is the first step to planning your overall look for any event, and the supermodel opted for a white, backless, long-sleeved gown with a high neck. She kept the accessories minimal, winking a teal eye-shadow for a pop of color, a pale blue fur purse, and simple jewelry, reported The Independent.

As per the photographs, her husband [Justin Beiber] donned an oversized white button-down shirt and black trousers for Shepherd's wedding, who is the Kardashian's former assistant. Meanwhile, the glamorous Kardashian clan stunned in all-black gowns, including the SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, for the event.

Social media users didn't buy the idea of wearing white to somebody else's wedding. Hailey's OOTN sparked criticism from the netizens, questioning why she broke the "etiquette rule." An Instagram user, @paolakimberly_1, pointed out, "Babygirl, you don't wear white to a wedding EVER!!"

Another user, @ginabelle52, taunted, "You look Silly...Wearing White to a Wedding!" A third user, @beaa_herreraa, questioned, "Why would you wear white or that color to a wedding?"

A particular user, @jdah, ridiculed the supermodel, "I can't imagine spending all the money on a wedding and then having someone else show up in a Shein white dress. How did the bride not kick her out? Did she okay this outfit prior??"

Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, spoke previously to The Independent about the wedding etiquette rules. She mentioned that the rule of not wearing white still applies to most weddings.

Gottsman also noted that "white is still reserved for the bride," and guests "should select another color" when choosing an outfit. More on why guests should entirely avoid white in other people's weddings, a wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner told The Knot, "It comes down to the most important thing to keep in mind not upstaging the bride."

Although most questioned Beiber's outfit choice, some supporters argued it's actually light blue. A few comments were dropped on Twitter as well. A Twitter user, @thesunshinec, said, "Just you- it's baby blue." Another user, @catmckay_, seemed confused about the color and commented, "Maybe the darkness on my phone is too low."

The bride didn't share the snippets from her wedding day, but @therealswizzz shared a short album of photos from the night with the caption, "Tonight we went crazy at Jackson's Wedding celebration. Blessings & Love to all."

