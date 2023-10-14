When Joe Biden Incorrectly Said That His Late Son Beau Biden 'Lost His Life in Iraq'

Joe Biden and his campaign team have been working diligently for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. Apart from having the support of his plethora of supporters and well-wishers, Biden also has one more team that greatly supports him. And that’s none other than his family. The President of the States is known to have a close bond with all members of his beloved family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

His relationship with his children is also well-known but unfortunately, his son Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III passed away on 13 May 2015 due to Brain Cancer. Prior to his death, he was an Iraq war veteran and functioned as a Delaware Attorney General. Although Joe and his family fondly cherish his memory, there was a time when his father made a rather controversial claim about his son’s death, as per The New York Post.

As per sources on the 12th of October, 2022, the President claimed that his beloved son had “lost his life in Iraq” during a memorial. But instead, the truth was as aforementioned. Beau’s dad believes that the root cause of his cancer was the deadly carcinogens that his late son was exposed to in the burn pits from his time in Iraq. Biden received a lot of backlash for this statement online.

I hadn’t realized Beau Biden died in Gaza. Earlier it was Iraq. Before that Afghanistan. Very challenging to keep up. — matthew8787 (@matthew8786) October 10, 2023

Some critics held a notion that perhaps he was “lying for political benefits”. There were others who were harsh and believed that his being untruthful about his family was not something new. On X, formerly Twitter, a person said that President Joe was being “disrespectful” not just to his son but to others who’ve passed away during their time serving in Iraq.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Apart from being a brilliant lawyer, for his time served in Iraq, Beau was bestowed with the honor of a Bronze Star Medal. This award is only given to skilled soldiers on account of those who’ve been in direct contact with an alleged enemy of the United States. It has three categories: Valor, Merit, and Achievement. However, the exact category awarded to Beau still remains unclear. But perhaps it was for his exemplary service and achievement in Iraq during his time there. In addition to this, posthumously Beau was given the Legion of Merit and the Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Khalid Mohammed-Pool

Beau was reportedly diagnosed with ‘Glioblastoma Multiforme’ which is one of the most common forms of Brain Cancer known to man. Prior to his diagnosis, he’d often complain of symptoms such as severe headaches, and numbness, and in some dire cases, he’d experience paralysis. But still, through it all, he did his absolute best to remain strong and happy and bravely fought against this disease. But sadly, after battling it for two whole years, he passed away at 46 years old in 2015, per CNN.

