When Joe Biden Breached the Royal Protocol While Meeting King Charles, Just Like Donald Trump

Last year, President Joe Biden did not attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony but later met the monarch for the first time in July. The two leaders walked through Windsor Castle, where they reviewed an honor guard from the Prince of Wales Company of the Welsh Guards and discussed climate change at a roundtable with John Kerry. However, Biden's visit began an online debate over the breach of royal protocol. The President reportedly touched the monarch during the arrival ceremony.

The president also caused controversy by walking ahead of Charles, a significant rule break in royal etiquette. Reportedly, turning your back on the monarch is frowned upon. Donald Trump made a similar mistake during his 2018 meeting with Queen Elizabeth. His interaction with Charles included shaking hands with him and placing a hand on the king’s back, as noted by Newsweek. Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Thatcher Center for Freedom, said, "There was that sort of overfamiliarity with the king, which is not conventional,"

However, a source from Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was comfortable with Biden’s hand resting on his back. A source said, "What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations." Some experts also claimed that there was no breach of protocol between the two. Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach in Florida, Jacqueline Whitmore, said, "President Biden and King Charles III are both heads of state. They are peers and considered equal. According to protocol, commoners should not touch royals unless the royal person reaches out first."

She added, "Protocol is about a level playing field so each person feels equally respected. This encounter appeared to be mutually respectful. There was no violation of protocol since Biden was not seeking to put the king at a disadvantage." Whitmore continued, "This is a typical 'Biden' greeting and should not be taken with any offense. When men shake hands with one another in business and social settings, they oftentimes put their left hand on the other person's forearm, and occasionally on the back. This is an extension of the handshake and a sign of friendship."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams agreed that discussions about royal protocol are frequently overstated. As reported by Newsweek, he said, "Queen Elizabeth II once told Michelle Obama, who famously gave her a hug which she warmly reciprocated, that royal protocol is 'rubbish.' Heads of state make their own rules too and onlookers are always fascinated by their body language. In the case of King Charles and President Biden, there was much to notice. The president touched his arm, the king reciprocated and then the president put his hand on the king's back." He added, "There will be those who regard this as a breach of royal protocol, but a palace source has stressed that it was warm and friendly, and the king was 'entirely comfortable' with it."