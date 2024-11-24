When Jennifer Lopez Took a Dig At Ivanka Trump for Her Modeling Career: "Because of Her Dad..."

Jennifer Lopez pulled no punches while describing Donald Trump's beloved daughter Ivanka Trump. The songstress, who made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, belittled Ivanka's venture into modeling during a movie premiere in 2017 as recalled by former Elite Model Management employee Audrey Roatta to The New York Times. And Lopez wasn't thrilled to see Ivanka.

Jennifer Lopez proudly invoked her Puerto Rican heritage while endorsing Kamala Harris for US president and told a crowd in Las Vegas that they should embrace their emotions when voting https://t.co/24hu8O2Hjz pic.twitter.com/wzZXDpGtjj — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2024

Roatta said that Lopez criticized Ivanka's presence and claimed that she was only there "because of her dad," citing Trump's name and fame. JLo's intense emotions were apparent after she openly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 elections over Ivanka's father Trump. She said, "I like it when the good guy, or in this case, the good girl wins," proudly claiming, "I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States." But the Americans somehow leaned towards Trump and he secured a historic win.

However, Ivanka isn't the one who denies her privileges. Despite having frequent issues with her father, she acknowledges that being the daughter of a famous man, who too has been president of the US, opportunities came easy. Back in 2009, the now-43-year-old addressed the nepotism accusations to ABC News, declaring,

Of course, nepotism got me in the door. It would be silly to say otherwise." But, on the other hand, she also argued that "You can be born into privilege [or] into poverty, I think from there on though, you really do have to make your luck."

Speaking of making your luck, Ivanka, who previously worked as an international fashion model, ventured into business as executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump organization. "I joke about titles at our company," said Ivanka. "It's my father, and then everyone else." However, she agreed that had she not had Trump as her last name, she wouldn't hold the title of vice president.

During Trump's first term in 2017 as the 45th president of the United States, Ivanka served under her father's administration as a full-time advisor. Though critics at the time questioned her lack of experience as a political advisor, defenders sketched Trump's whole political career, wherein he ran a campaign explicitly based on his record as a businessman. So why can't she?

So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

But the nepotism debate refused to die down. When her name was proposed for the United Nations Ambassador replacement for Nikki Haley, the former president brushed off the idea by posing a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job."

But the scrutiny continued on Trump's children, following which Ivanka distanced herself from her father's administration including her husband Jared Kushner who was also playing a key role. And she stuck to her words throughout the 2024 presidential campaign as the former First Daughter was nowhere to be found beside her father who earned back the White House.