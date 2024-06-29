Inside Tiffany Trump’s Battle for the Title of ‘First Daughter’ in Ivanka Trump’s Absence

Reportedly 30-year-old Tiffany Trump is trying to take a more active role in her elderly father's life and campaign, while her older sister Ivanka Trump is focusing on other things right now. However, this is not the only time Tiffany tried to be the 'first daughter' of Donald Trump.

Tiffany has been more visible with their father Donald since Ivanka's announcement in 2022 that she and her husband Jared Kushner would be withdrawing from Donald's political arena.

Page Six was informed by sources last year that Tiffany was never actively engaged in her father's politics, but things have changed lately. The source revealed, "Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter. This could be her way to get closer to her father."

Indeed, last year she was seen in his company so often that rumors began to circulate that she may have been trying to Ivanka as 'First Daughter' should Donald be re-elected.

In 2023 another source informed Radar Online, "Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office." The same year after Donald's hush-money indictment in New York, Tiffany was present for his Mar-a-Lago address, but Ivanka was conspicuously absent.

According to some other insiders, this troubled Ivanka as one added, "Ivanka underestimated Tiffany. She really didn’t think Tiffany had it in her to emerge from the shadows. Ivanka feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her."

The Trumps had yet another celebration at Mar-a-Lago to welcome in 2024, and Ivanka was noticeably absent again. Meanwhile, Tiffany and her husband were seen posing with Donald in a shot, which indicated that Marla Maples's daughter has a stronger bond with her dad now.

Ivanka, on the other hand, has kept her distance from her dad ever since she left the administration. Following her father's announcement that he was beginning a new presidential campaign, Ivanka made it plain that she would not play a role similar to her previous ones. As reported by People, she released a statement, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.

While I will always love and support my father, mvoing forward I will do so outside the political arena." During the former President's term in office from January 2017 to 2021, Ivanka and her husband, Kushner, were senior advisers.

According to White House archives she handled, "The education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship". Following Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Ivanka and Jared have attempted to establish new, low-key lives in Surfside, Florida, with their children Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7.

Tiffany seems to have been an integral part of Donald's inner circle during Ivanka's absence, and she was a staunch advocate for his presidential campaign. It is uncertain what Tiffany's political aspirations are for the future, but with her new law degree, she might play an even larger part in her father's administration.