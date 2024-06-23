When Jennifer Lopez Revealed Which Member of the One-Direction Band She Had a Crush On

Who doesn't have a crush on Jennifer Lopez? But, did you know whom the songstress was once crushing on out of the five members of One Direction? Back in 2017, JLo appeared on The Ellen Show where the host Ellen DeGeneres challenged her to a game in which the guest was supposed to reveal their "dream crush" to which JLo took one name from the One Direction band.

DeGeneres joked, "She says she's single at the moment. She’s too busy and doesn't have time for first dates and stuff, so we're going to find a man for her in a game we call "Who'd you rather?" per Marie Claire. The host presented her with her first two options, Zac Efron and Harry Styles. Although initially skeptical of the game, Lopez began to enjoy it saying, "Ok this will be fun. I like this one."

One Direction had five members- Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. Although the band has been on a long hiatus, the members continued to make music individually. Malik was the first one to depart in 2015. The band recorded an album without him but shortly after the record dropped, less than a year later, they decided "not to renew their contracts" leading to permanent separation, per US Weekly.

So, when it came to choosing out of the two heartthrobs, JLo noted, "It's funny because I could do either. This is actually a very hard decision." She took a while but then revealed her choice, announcing, "Probably a couple of years ago I would have said Zac Efron, but today I'm going to say Harry Styles."

However, as the game progressed, she somehow stayed loyal to Styles among other celebrity men like Nick Jonas, "I love Nick but I'm going to have to stick with Harry Styles." Meanwhile, with A-listers like Brad Pitt, The Weekend, Chris Martin, and Prince Harry, JLo repeatedly chanted "Still Harry."

With Styles winning against everyone, JLo decided to switch to Jeff Kravitz as her choice of boyfriend then moved on from Leonardo DiCaprio to Bruno Mars, finally landing on Bradley Cooper. Although, towards the end of the game, Cooper was a clear winner, both DeGeneres and the Selena actress decided to settle with Styles as her ultimate crush.

"Let's go back to Harry," JLo declared laughing. DeGeneres asked, "So Harry is your boyfriend." The Can't Get Enough singer replied, "He's a little bit young for me," when the host interjected, "People make a big deal that you date younger men." But, JLo clarified that there's nothing like it.

"OK first of all stop. I don't date younger men. It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that. I just meet people and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's about the person. It's about who they are. It has nothing to do with age," she concluded.