Niall Horan's Girlfriend's Heartwarming Reaction to Love Songs Written for Her in 'The Show

Niall Horan, the former One Direction star and current coach on The Voice, recently shared his girlfriend Amelia Woolley's sweet reaction to the love songs he wrote about her for his new album The Show. Horan revealed that his three-year relationship with Woolley has inspired him to write more upbeat and happier music, a departure from the typical heartbreak songs often associated with love tracks.

As mentioned by TODAY, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Horan expressed his excitement about being able to write more positive songs. He said, "Usually, the love songs are heartbreak songs, so it's nice to be able to write better, you know, more happier stuff." This change in tone reflects the joy and contentment he feels in his relationship with Woolley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dave Kotinsky

When asked about Woolley's reaction to the songs, Horan described her surprise. He said, "I think she's just like, what? Really? She's like, taken aback, I suppose." Woolley's genuine response demonstrates the impact Horan's music has had on her and the depth of their connection.

Horan recently delighted fans with a performance on TODAY's Citi Concert Series, where he performed his chart-topping hit Heaven and other songs from his album. The audiences were ecstatic as they witnessed his talent and passion on stage. One of his fellow The Voice coaches, Blake Shelton, sent a video message to congratulate Horan on his performance and offer words of encouragement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

In the video, Shelton playfully referred to himself as Horan's "old hero" and expressed his well-wishes for the show. He also joked about how he had secretly ensured Horan's victory on The Voice Season 23, bringing laughter to Horan and the audience. Shelton ended his message with sincere congratulations and wished Horan luck on his upcoming tour and new music.

Horan, in good spirits, responded to Shelton's video by affectionately calling him "good ol' pops" and shared a humorous anecdote. He recalled Shelton's comment after he won The Voice, where the country singer claimed to have taught him everything he knows. Horan's lighthearted banter showcased the camaraderie between the two coaches and their playful dynamic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

Niall Horan's new album The Show not only represents his growth as an artist but also pays tribute to his loving relationship with Amelia Woolley. The songs, filled with optimism and happiness, reflect the joy Horan has found in his life. Woolley's genuine surprise and support serve as a testament to the authenticity of their connection.

Horan continues to share his music with the world, and fans look forward to more uplifting and heartfelt tracks. His performance at Citi Concert Series was a glimpse into his talent and charisma, captivating the audience and leaving them wanting more. As Horan and Woolley's love story unfolds, fans can anticipate more heartfelt and inspiring songs that will resonate with listeners and continue to establish Horan as a formidable solo artist in the music industry.