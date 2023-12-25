When Jennifer Garner Corrected Conan O’Brien's Grammar on TV and It Got All Awkward

Late-night talk show icon Conan O'Brien had a tongue-in-cheek moment with actor Jennifer Garner once during an interview in a February 2003 episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The guest responsible for the comedic retort was none other than Jennifer Garner, who was at the peak of her career with the success of Alias and the release of the Marvel movie Daredevil.

Garner, making a promotional appearance to boost Alias, Daredevil, and an upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, joined O'Brien for a conversation that took an unexpected turn. As the discussion veered towards Garner's portrayal of a spy on Alias, O'Brien innocently asked if she employed any spy skills in real life. Little did he know, this innocent question would lead to a linguistic showdown. During the storytelling process, O'Brien used the word "snuck," prompting Garner to momentarily halt her narrative. With a humorous correction, she pointed out, "I sneaked into the room. Snuck isn't a word, Conan, and you went to Harvard, you should know that."

The camera zoomed in on O'Brien's face, capturing his hilarious expression as Garner playfully took a jab at his prestigious educational background. In a classic O'Brien fashion, he rebounded with a quip about attending the "Harvard driving school," claiming they didn't teach much but excelled at parallel parking. Pulling out a dictionary from under his desk, O'Brien theatrically revealed that "snuck" is indeed a word, reading its definition for added effect. Garner, displaying her good-natured spirit, motioned defeat with raised hands, allowing O'Brien to playfully suggest that she could probably beat him up.

In the face of the light-hearted banter, Garner gracefully embraced the interaction, exuding a positive demeanor that endured throughout the remainder of the interview. Needless to say, Garner is known for her down-to-earth demeanor and how she raises her three beautiful children from her marriage with Ben Affleck. Following their split, Garner and Affleck attempted to mend their relationship. One source close to the ex-power couple claims that the blended families of Garner and her boyfriend John Miller and Affleck and his current wife Jennifer Lopez get along well.

Jimmy Fallon this, Jimmy Fallon that, just forget it. This ladies and gentlemen is why Conan O'brien is the GOAT. He owned Jennifer Garner there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zEGw8iVrPM — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) September 7, 2023

As reported by US Weekly, an insider claimed that the couples' "mature" personalities and dedication to staying focused on a single goal are why everything runs well. As reported by OK! magazine. The source informed the outlet, "Ben is healthy, the drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future. They all have been able to figure it out. It is inspiring and nice to see." Recently, Page Six revealed images from November 25th that show Affleck and Lopez purchasing furnishings for their enormous estate. As they try out different sofas, the two of them snuggle up in the images.

