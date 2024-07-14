When Jennifer Aniston Was a Friend in Need for Selena Gomez After Singer's Hospitalization

Despite their age difference, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez have been close friends for years. They met through their manager and soon struck a friendship. In 2018, when Gomez reported a mental breakdown, Aniston went to great lengths to help the Lose You To Love Me singer in her moments of despair, showing up at her mental health facility.

A source close to Aniston revealed, "Selena has received an avalanche of support, as she is very well-loved in Hollywood. She is very protective of Selena and has close ties to her because they share a manager [Aleen Keshishian]. Jennifer is an extremely caring person. It hurts her heart to know that Selena is struggling like this and she is there to offer advice and support. She sees Selena like a little sister and is doing all she can to help her," as per Daily Mail.

After Radar Online confirmed Gomez checked into a mental health facility, Aniston paid a visit to the now-31-year-old singer. A source said, "Selena's allowed a limited number of visitors a day, but she got the surprise of her life when Jen showed up. She's incredibly supportive of Selena and knows she must be feeling awful," as per OK! Magazine. "Selena's been going through hell with anxiety and depression over her Lupus and Jen wanted to let her know everyone is rooting for her. Seeing Jen was exactly what Selena needed…she really cheered her up."

The actresses first met at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards and have hung out together multiple times such as at a 2015 Golden Globes after-party. Gomez once recalled how she first met Aniston in an interview with KTU 103.5 FM. She stated, "It was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she's inviting me to her house. She has a pizza oven. Like, we've made pizzas at her house. She's very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."

In 2014, Gomez took to Instagram and gushed, "I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was eight and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie Cake, but I have also gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year." A month later, Jen also told E! News, "She's just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of."

In 2020, when Aniston hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she interviewed Gomez. The Fetish singer recalled meeting Aniston for the first time in a restroom at an event. "I walked into the bathroom and I saw you. And you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back. My heart stopped, and I freaked out, and I ran to my mom and I was like, 'Oh, my God. I just saw Jennifer Aniston!'" Gomez added that the Murder Mystery actress was 'busy' at the time. Aniston joked, "Washing my hands, I hope."