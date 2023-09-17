When Britney Spears Surprised a Little Fan in Hawaii and Threw a Pizza Party for Her Friends

After a retro video of Britney Spears surprising one of her young fans in Hawaii recently made a comeback on the internet, her fans are feeling sentimental. In the now-viral video, the Baby One More Time hitmaker and her entourage can be seen dropping by Jennifer's house in Hawaii for an impromptu pizza party. At the beginning of the video, an excited Spears is seen driving a car as she shares that she is traveling to Hawaii to surprise young Jennifer because she is her biggest fan and has written her many kind letters. As per Reel Run Down, the clip was posted in February on a TikTok fan account named @britneysdream.

In the video, the 2000s pop icon can be seen embracing the millennial look which included a gemstone tattoo. As per The Things, the magical moment was filmed for a television special, "Anyone home?" Spears can be seen asking as she knocks on the girl's door. When Jennifer finally opened the door, she almost screamed in delight to see her idol, "I heard you were my number one fan so I had to come by here and tell you hello. How are you?" Spears can be heard asking.

The young girl is then shown calling each of her friends to invite them to the surprise party. The next scene shows Spears having a pizza party while taking her time to talk to all the children gathered at Jennifer's house and signing autographs for them.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by KMazur

The "vintage Britney" in the video made fans cry, and the post was immediately overwhelmed with nostalgic comments, "It’s so sad to see what her family did to her. You can tell she genuinely loved being around people and now she has massive trust issues," one fan wrote. "This makes my heart so warm inside, Britney has a kind soul, I love her so much!!" a second fan exclaimed. "Awe, this was when she went to Hawaii in 2000. She's literally an amazing human being," a third fan added. "She really does have a good heart," a fifth fan wrote sentimentally.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Denise Truscello

As per the Harper's Bazaar, the Toxic songstress thanked her fans for the immense support she received during her battle conservatorship. Spears posted a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking her fans for initiating the #FreeBritney movement to raise awareness of her conservatorship battle. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours 'cause my fans are the best and I know it," she wrote. The emotionally charged statement was published shortly after a California judge formally removed Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney's estate.

