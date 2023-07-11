When Jennifer Aniston Lived in a Haunted House Where the Ghost Hated Her Roommate: 'I was Terrified'

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston didn't have a "friendly" encounter when she felt the presence of a ghost in her former Los Angeles home she shared with her roommate. The "supernatural power" left Aniston petrified, and she narrated the whole incident on The Late Show With James Corden about her first but unforgettable encounter.

The 54-year-old actress opened up on her first ever haunted encounter with a ghost long before she moved in with her girl pals in an apartment above Central Park. The spooky home housed a supernatural power that apparently "hated her roommate," reported CNN.

Aniston told the host Corden, "I didn't know it was [haunted]. All of a sudden, the dishwasher would start to go, the coffee maker would start to go, or the stereo would turn on at full volume." She added, "And it was terrifying." The American actress was on the show to promote her 2018 Netflix release Dumplin featuring music from Dolly Parton.

She continued narrating that the ghostly encounters were frequent, which was why she went so far as to hire a 'ghost whisperer.' It was during her early days in Los Angeles. "They [the ghost whisperer] had frankincense, and they put it in a little dish and started saying all these things."

She talked about the paranormal activity that occurred while they were performing the ritual, "The first corner that she went to, the dish cracked. Thick [thick] 1975 ashtray [sitting] on the table cracked, so she asked me to leave." And Aniston then left and moved out of the house.

The curious host Corden asked her if the ghost said something, and she answered, "Yeah, he hated my roommate." Corden asked again, "Did you tell your roommate?" Aniston quickly replied, "No, I moved out. I felt terrible, but I couldn't say it doesn't like you. I mean, that would be terrible."

As for her roommate, Aniston didn't know what really happened to her. She said, "She's fine … I don't know. I got out of there too quick."

Aniston isn't the only celebrity that claimed to have had a haunted experience. Around 2009, the pop sensation Britney Spears also revealed to her makeup artist, Julianne Kaye, about her personal encounter with paranormal activity.

Kaye spilled the beans on a podcast - We Need To Talk About Britney, about what [exactly] happened. As per Kaye a Reiki healer opened some "spirit portal" that allowed the spirits to enter the LA home. The same spirits [once] tried to push Spears down the stairs, and the pop star left the residence the same night.

In fact, the Toxic singer never returned and stayed in a hotel before permanently abandoning the home. This is the same home that starlet Brittany Murphy and her husband Simon Monjack were found dead in after purchasing it from Spears.

Britney Spears questions Brittany Murphy's mysterious death in a now-deleted Instagram post.



Murphy originally bought the Hollywood home, fully furnished, from Spears who had lived there with Justin Timberlake. pic.twitter.com/tN9fGQHxhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2022

Their sudden and mysterious deaths gave birth to many speculations about the home being "possessed." However, the spooky house was finally sold for $12.2 million. Some other Hollywood A-listers like Courteney Cox, Matthew McConaughey, and Ellen DeGeneres claimed to have lived in the haunted house.

