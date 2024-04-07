When J.K.Rowling Mercilessly Trolled Donald Trump Over His Spelling Error

Donald Trump, the former president, is well known for bragging about his abilities on social media, yet his tweets are frequently mocked for their grammatical errors. The Republican leader spelled "pour" incorrectly in 2018 after boasting about his "ability to write." His original tweet read: "After having written many best-selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!"

Hours later, Trump deleted the misspelled tweet and corrected himself, using the correct spelling — "pore". But British novelist J.K. Rowling caught the gaffe and mercilessly mocked the 2024 GOP front-runner online.

After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

As per The USAToday, Rowling noticed the former president's comments and responded with a string of humorous tweets. She let out a virtual chuckle saying, "*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing* Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Greatest Writer on earth."

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

If that was not all, additionally, Merriam-Webster made fun of Trump's error by tweeting the definitions of "pour over," which means "to make expensive coffee," and "pore over," which means "to read or study very carefully." The term "comb over" in the tweet was another subtle jibe at Trump's haircut from the online dictionary.

'comb over' 💇‍♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018

However, in 2016 the Harry Potter franchise author defended Trump's freedom of expression, as per People, while accepting the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award at the 2016 PEN Literary Gala in New York.

Rowling stated, “Now, I find almost everything Mr. Trump says objectionable. I consider him offensive and bigoted, but he has my full support to come to my country and be offensive and bigoted there,” said the famed author. “His freedom to speak protects my freedom to call him a bigot.” She went on to point out that, “only last year, we saw an online petition to ban Donald Trump from entry into the U.K. It garnered half a million signatures.”

“If my offended feelings can justify a travel ban on Donald Trump, I have no moral grounds on which to argue that those offended by feminism, or the fight for transgender rights, or universal suffrage should not oppress campaigners for those causes. Suppose you seek the removal of freedoms from an opponent simply on the grounds that they’ve offended you. In that case, you have crossed a line to stand alongside tyrants, who imprison, torture, and kill on exactly the same justification,” Rowling added.

In 2017 Rowling once again poked fun at Trump for his awkward photo session with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Mommy was mean to me and I don't wanna hold her hand no more," she tweeted with a photo of the two leaders. "Send a good picture back to Germany, make sure," Trump jokingly told the media later, adding that his rendezvous with the Chancellor was "very good" and stated that they discussed "many things."